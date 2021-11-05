Local group organise fundraiser music festival in memory of 'close friend'

A group of friends from Worksop are pushing for more tickets to be sold for Sponge Fest, a fundraiser music festival to be held in Sheffield. Sam Fisher is on the left.

The music festival, taking place in Network on November 12, is in memory of their close friend Sam “Sponge” Fisher, who took his own life just over a week ago.

Sam Fisher, who was 29-years-old, taught in Australia and took his life due to mental health issues.

Kieran O’Brien, 32, is part of the group raising the money to get Sam’s body home to his parents. He said: “We are a large group who follow the football and music together. Sam was a teacher.”

“We have had the Walking Is Brilliant charity in touch who are specifically there for people struggling with mental health issues, as lockdowns seem to have raised the percentage massively of people struggling.”

According to WHO, World Health Organisation, suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds.

Their data also shows that despite progress in some countries, people with mental health conditions often experience stigma.

Mr O’Brien added: “I’d like everyone to know, especially men, that they can speak up.”

“This will become a yearly event to recognise and support everyone. We are inviting everyone along to not only raise money, but to celebrate our friends’ life together too and remember him as who he was, touching all our hearts.”

Sam Fisher was a music lover and an ‘amazing character inside and out’.

The event in his memory will have live bands, DJ’s and raffles throughout the night, with all the money being donated to Sams’ family to help with the costs of getting him back to the UK.