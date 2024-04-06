Live out your manor house dreams in the Peak District just like landed gentry in Netflix drama The Gentlemen

4 . Toft Hall

Toft Hall is situated on the western edge of the Peak District, near Macclesfield. The Grade II listed property, once the residence of the High Sheriff of Staffordshire, is believed to have been built in the 16th century and is a treasure trove of architectural delights. Surrounded by a beautiful garden, Toft Hall sleeps up to 20 people in 10 bedrooms. An annex, Toft Nook, accommodates an extra two to four guests. A three-night stay costs from £2400. See more at https://houses.partyhouses.co.uk/hire-toft-hall Photo: Party Houses