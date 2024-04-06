Live out your manor house dreams in the Peak District just like landed gentry in Netflix drama The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie’s new series follows a son who takes over the family estate following the death of his dad. The home used for the show is no stranger to the screen and has had starring roles in Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
With more than 12,000 mentions in the last 30 days, it’s clear that there is a demand for The Gentlemen’s luxurious residence. Even though the house is occupied by owners, there are places in the Peak District where you can live out The Gentlemen fantasy – if only for the weekend!
Roaches Hall, Toft Hall and Hollow Meadows Hall are three places offering the creme de la creme of holiday rentals, according to Party Houses.
1. Hollow Meadows Hall
Combine the luxuries of a five-star country resort with the comfort of home in this beautiful house which includes a speakeasy-inspired entertainment room, an elegant bar and numerous cosy sitting areas adorned with art and intriguing objects. Hollow Meadows Hall sleeps up to 20 people. Three-night stays start from £4,700. See more at https://houses.partyhouses.co.uk/hollow-meadows-hall/ Photo: Party Houses
Guests at The Roaches can spread out across 13 bedrooms, including five doubles and six twins. The master bedroom has a freestanding bath with views out across the Peak District. There are 11 bath and shower rooms across the house. A dining room seats up to 34 people. A three-night stay at Roaches Hall costs from £3600. See more at https://houses.partyhouses.co.uk/hire-roaches-hall Photo: Party Houses
3. Roaches Hall
Roaches Hall near Leek was the hunting lodge of Sir Philip Brocklehurst during the 19th century. and is set in breath-taking countryside with Lud's Church and Thor's Cave nearby. Photo: Party Houses
4. Toft Hall
Toft Hall is situated on the western edge of the Peak District, near Macclesfield. The Grade II listed property, once the residence of the High Sheriff of Staffordshire, is believed to have been built in the 16th century and is a treasure trove of architectural delights. Surrounded by a beautiful garden, Toft Hall sleeps up to 20 people in 10 bedrooms. An annex, Toft Nook, accommodates an extra two to four guests. A three-night stay costs from £2400. See more at https://houses.partyhouses.co.uk/hire-toft-hall Photo: Party Houses