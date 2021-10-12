LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news including everything we know about major police incident at Park Hill flats
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 10:13 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 10:13 am
chemical scare at Park Hill left one man and four police officers in hospital and a South Yorkshire shop and takeaway is temporarily closed due to rat infestation.
LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news, breaking stories and comment on Tuesday October 12
Last updated: Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 11:07
10.31am - Sheffield child porn pervert walks free from court after engaging in online sex chat
A paedophile has walked free after he was caught with over 100 indecent images of youngsters and was found to have been engaging in online sex chat.
9.59am - South Yorkshire shop and takeaway temporarily closed due to rat infestation
A South Yorkshire shop and takeaway, which are next door to each other, have been temporarily closed after environmental health officers found evidence of rats in both businesses.
8.55am - Chemical scare at Park Hill left one man and four police officers in hospital
A police cordon was put in place last night amid a chemical scare at Sheffield’s Park Hill flats.
7.42am - Park Hill chemical scare: everything we know about major police incident in Sheffield
In the wake of a major police incident at the Park Hill flats complex in Sheffield last night, here is everything we know so far.
6.21am - Park Hill: Sheffield police remove cordon and declare 'no risk' to public after chemical scare
A police cordon put in place amid a chemical scare at Sheffield’s Park Hill flats has now been removed and residents are said to no longer be at risk.
