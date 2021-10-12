LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news including everything we know about major police incident at Park Hill flats

Updates from The Star team as Sheffield police remove cordon and declare 'no risk' to public after chemical scare at Park Hill flats.

By Beth Kirkbride
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 10:13 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 10:13 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Tuesday October 12).

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes chemical scare at Park Hill left one man and four police officers in hospital and a South Yorkshire shop and takeaway is temporarily closed due to rat infestation.

Got a news tip? Email [email protected]

LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news, breaking stories and comment on Tuesday October 12

Last updated: Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 11:07

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 11:07

10.31am - Sheffield child porn pervert walks free from court after engaging in online sex chat

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a child porn pervert has been spared from jail after he had been engaging in online sex chat.

A paedophile has walked free after he was caught with over 100 indecent images of youngsters and was found to have been engaging in online sex chat.

Sheffield child porn pervert walks free from court after engaging in online sex chat

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 10:23

9.59am - South Yorkshire shop and takeaway temporarily closed due to rat infestation

A South Yorkshire shop and takeaway, which are next door to each other, have been temporarily closed after environmental health officers found evidence of rats in both businesses.

South Yorkshire shop and takeaway temporarily closed due to rat infestation

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 10:22

8.55am - Chemical scare at Park Hill left one man and four police officers in hospital

A police cordon was put in place last night amid a chemical scare at Sheffield’s Park Hill flats.

Chemical scare at Park Hill left one man and four police officers in hospital

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 10:16

7.42am - Park Hill chemical scare: everything we know about major police incident in Sheffield

Emergency services were deployed to Park Hill flats in Sheffield last night

In the wake of a major police incident at the Park Hill flats complex in Sheffield last night, here is everything we know so far.

Park Hill chemical scare: everything we know about major police incident in Sheffield

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 10:05

6.21am - Park Hill: Sheffield police remove cordon and declare 'no risk' to public after chemical scare

Emergency services were deployed to Park Hill flats in Sheffield last night

A police cordon put in place amid a chemical scare at Sheffield’s Park Hill flats has now been removed and residents are said to no longer be at risk.

Park Hill: Sheffield police remove cordon and declare 'no risk' to public after chemical scare

