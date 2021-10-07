LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news - councillors debate controversial Roy Chubby Brown show
Updates from The Star team as councillors debate controversial Roy Chubby Brown show and the two men arrested over a fatal Sheffield school collision are released.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Thursday, October 7).
Today’s top stories include the jailing of a rogue trader in Sheffield and concern expressed after 800 motorists were caught speeding on a city road with two schools.
Figures on alcohol admissions to Sheffield hospitals have also been released.
Got a news tip? Email [email protected]
Last updated: Thursday, 07 October, 2021, 15:53
- Rogue trader jailed and banned for life
- Nearly 800 drivers caught speeding
- Concern over Sheffield’s alcohol related hospital admissions
3.35pm - Some Sheffield patients may need to travel further for GP services as part of restructure plans
Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group said plans to merge care services will involve closing down GP sites meaning some patients will need to travel further for services.
3.24pm - Phillimore Road crash: Sheffield Council chief urges residents to report dangerous roads after death of school mum
Residents should report any road accidents or near misses in their neighbourhood following the tragic death of a Sheffield mum who was knocked down and killed as she waited for her children outside school.
2.50pm - Free tickets available to Sheffield Coldplay fans for immersive Amazon Music event next weekend
Here’s how to get hold of free tickets for the band’s immersive ‘The Atmospheres’ experience and how to get to the London event from Sheffield.
12.43pm - South Yorkshire dad, 33, died while 'trying to cross motorway on foot'
A 33-year-old father who died in a road traffic collision on the M1 in South Yorkshire last year was crossing the motorway on foot when he was hit by a car, an inquest heard.
1.41pm - Inside Jimmy Savile's friendship with Yorkshire Ripper as Portrait of a Predator documentary airs tonight
A new hour-long documentary about prolific sex offender Jimmy Savile – who was friends with Peter Sutcliffe – will air on ITV tonight (October 7).
1:12pm - Barrister claims Sheffield man has been wrongly snared by a “juggernaut” of sexploitation cases
A barrister has told a trial jury that his client who is accused of sexually abusing a schoolgirl has been wrongly snared among the rise of sexual exploitation investigations.
12.07pm - Naked, Alone and Racing To Get Home: South Yorkshire mum stars on ‘bizarre’ TV show
Viewers have described a show which saw a South Yorkshire mum dumped in the middle of the countryside without any clothes with a fellow naked stranger as ‘bizarre’ and ‘worse than Brexit.’
11.26am - Roy Chubby Brown: 'Who do we ban next' - councillors debate controversial Sheffield City Hall show
In a career spanning 40 years, Roy Chubby Brown has probably never had as much publicity in Sheffield.