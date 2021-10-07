LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news - councillors debate controversial Roy Chubby Brown show

Updates from The Star team as councillors debate controversial Roy Chubby Brown show and the two men arrested over a fatal Sheffield school collision are released.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 1:34 pm

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Thursday, October 7).

Today’s top stories include the jailing of a rogue trader in Sheffield and concern expressed after 800 motorists were caught speeding on a city road with two schools.

Figures on alcohol admissions to Sheffield hospitals have also been released.

Liberal Democrat Leader Shaffaq Mohammed says Roy Chubby Brown should be allowed to appear at Sheffield City Hall after his show was banned

Concern has been expressed after around 800 motorists were caught speeding on a Sheffield road with two schools on it

Last updated: Thursday, 07 October, 2021, 15:53

Thursday, 07 October, 2021, 15:53

3.35pm - Some Sheffield patients may need to travel further for GP services as part of restructure plans

Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group said plans to merge care services will involve closing down GP sites meaning some patients will need to travel further for services.

MORE HERE: Some Sheffield patients may need to travel further for GP services as part of restructure plans

Thursday, 07 October, 2021, 15:42

3.24pm - Phillimore Road crash: Sheffield Council chief urges residents to report dangerous roads after death of school mum

Residents should report any road accidents or near misses in their neighbourhood following the tragic death of a Sheffield mum who was knocked down and killed as she waited for her children outside school.

MORE HERE: Phillimore Road crash: Sheffield Council chief urges residents to report dangerous roads after death of school mum

Thursday, 07 October, 2021, 15:08

2.50pm - Free tickets available to Sheffield Coldplay fans for immersive Amazon Music event next weekend

Fans can get free tickets to ‘The Atmospheres’, an immersive two-day event in London hosted by British rock outfit Coldplay in collaboration with Amazon Music. Photo by: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Here’s how to get hold of free tickets for the band’s immersive ‘The Atmospheres’ experience and how to get to the London event from Sheffield.

MORE HERE: Free tickets available to Sheffield Coldplay fans for immersive Amazon Music event next weekend

Thursday, 07 October, 2021, 14:07

12.43pm - South Yorkshire dad, 33, died while 'trying to cross motorway on foot'

Daniel Pietkiel died while attempting to cross the M1 near Sheffield on foot

A 33-year-old father who died in a road traffic collision on the M1 in South Yorkshire last year was crossing the motorway on foot when he was hit by a car, an inquest heard.

MORE HERE: South Yorkshire dad, 33, died while 'trying to cross motorway on foot'

Thursday, 07 October, 2021, 14:02

1.41pm - Inside Jimmy Savile's friendship with Yorkshire Ripper as Portrait of a Predator documentary airs tonight

A new documentary Savile: Portrait of a Predator will air tonight (October 7) on ITV, focusing on prolific sex offender Jimmy Savile. Photo by: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

A new hour-long documentary about prolific sex offender Jimmy Savile – who was friends with Peter Sutcliffe – will air on ITV tonight (October 7).

MORE HERE: Inside Jimmy Savile's friendship with Yorkshire Ripper as Portrait of a Predator documentary airs tonight

Thursday, 07 October, 2021, 13:22

1:12pm - Barrister claims Sheffield man has been wrongly snared by a “juggernaut” of sexploitation cases

A barrister at a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has claimed a man accused of sexually abusing a schoolgirl has wrongly been caught up in the rising number of sexual-exploitation investigations.

A barrister has told a trial jury that his client who is accused of sexually abusing a schoolgirl has been wrongly snared among the rise of sexual exploitation investigations.

MORE HERE: Barrister claims Sheffield man has been wrongly snared by a “juggernaut” of sexploitation cases

Thursday, 07 October, 2021, 13:13

12.07pm - Naked, Alone and Racing To Get Home: South Yorkshire mum stars on ‘bizarre’ TV show

Chrissie and Ryan hiked naked across the Yorkshire Dales for a new TV show. (Photo: E4)

Viewers have described a show which saw a South Yorkshire mum dumped in the middle of the countryside without any clothes with a fellow naked stranger as ‘bizarre’ and ‘worse than Brexit.’

MORE HERE: Naked, Alone and Racing To Get Home: South Yorkshire mum stars on ‘bizarre’ TV show

Thursday, 07 October, 2021, 11:44

11.26am - Roy Chubby Brown: 'Who do we ban next' - councillors debate controversial Sheffield City Hall show

Liberal Democrat Leader Shaffaq Mohammed says Roy Chubby Brown should be allowed to appear at Sheffield City Hall after his show was banned

In a career spanning 40 years, Roy Chubby Brown has probably never had as much publicity in Sheffield.

MORE HERE: Roy Chubby Brown: 'Who do we ban next' - councillors debate controversial Sheffield City Hall show

Thursday, 07 October, 2021, 11:41

10.55am - Plans revealed to build almost 200 new homes on outskirts of Sheffield

The site on the outskirts of Sheffield where there are plans to build almost 200 new homes.

A development of almost 200 homes in Kiveton Park is set to be approved by Rotherham Council’s planning board next week.

MORE HERE: Plans revealed to build almost 200 new homes on outskirts of Sheffield

Thursday, 07 October, 2021, 11:40

11.03am - £24,000 of illicit cigarettes and tobacco seized

£24,000 of illicit cigarettes and tobacco has been seized by police

Officers from South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Trading Standards have seized £24,000 of illicit cigarettes and tobacco at three addresses in Ferham and Wath.

MORE HERE: £24,000 of Illicit cigarettes and tobacco seized

