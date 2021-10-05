LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news, breaking stories and comment on Tuesday October 5
- Mum killed on Sheffield school run is named and family pay tribute
- Missing Sheffield man found after Rother Valley search
- Inquest into death of Sheffield crash victim opens
Sheffield mum killed by runaway car outside school is named as family pay tribute
A mum-of-two killed by a runaway car as she waited to pick up her children from a Sheffield primary school has been named.
Mum killed on school run in Sheffield
A Sheffield community is in shock this morning following the death of a woman near a school as parents were collecting their children.
Plan for tall 5G phone mast near Sheffield homes rejected
A mobile network company is appealing after its plans to erect a 5G mast on a busy junction were refused.
Is Facebook down today in Sheffield?
Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram suffered a major outage yesterday, leaving thousands of users across Sheffield unable to access the popular social media sites.
Inquest opens into death of Sheffield crash victim Junaid Hashim Latif
An inquest has opened into the death of Junaid Hashim Latif, aged 23, who died in a car crash in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Sunday.
Royal British Legion explains City Poppy Days after confusion from Sheffield councillor
The Royal British Legion has responded after a councillor said Sheffield was not hosting a special poppy event.
Missing Sheffield man Rik found after massive search
A missing Sheffield man has finally been found after a massive search around Rother Valley.
Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood announces tour date in Sheffield
TV chef Paul Hollywood will be making a visit to Sheffield next year to perform a live cookery show as part of his new tour.
