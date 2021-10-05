LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news, breaking stories and comment on Tuesday October 5

Updates from The Star team following the tragic death of a woman close to a Sheffield school yesterday.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 9:31 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 12:31 pm

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Tuesday, October 5).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes horror as a woman dies in collision near Sheffield school, the news that a missing Sheffield man has finally been found, as well as details on a Sheffield tour date from Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood.

Got a news tip? Email [email protected]

Fuel prices across Sheffield vary greatly

LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news, breaking stories and comment

Last updated: Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 13:39

  • Mum killed on Sheffield school run is named and family pay tribute
  • Missing Sheffield man found after Rother Valley search
  • Inquest into death of Sheffield crash victim opens
Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 13:39

Sheffield mum killed by runaway car outside school is named as family pay tribute

Rita Alexandra Bento Magni's family have described her as a "kind, caring" person and an "excellent mother".

A mum-of-two killed by a runaway car as she waited to pick up her children from a Sheffield primary school has been named.

MORE HERE: Sheffield mum killed by runaway car outside school is named as family pay tribute

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 11:38

Mum killed on school run in Sheffield

A Sheffield community is in shock this morning following the death of a woman near a school as parents were collecting their children.

MORE HERE: Horror as mum dies on school run in Sheffield suburb

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 12:30

Plan for tall 5G phone mast near Sheffield homes rejected

This is the site where the 5G phone mast had been proposed, but it was rejected by planning officers.

A mobile network company is appealing after its plans to erect a 5G mast on a busy junction were refused.

MORE HERE: Plans for tall 5G mobile phone mast ‘taller than trees’ and near homes in Sheffield rejected

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 12:05

Is Facebook down today in Sheffield?

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went down in Sheffield yesterday. This is everything we know about what happened and whether they are working again today. Picture: Pexels.

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram suffered a major outage yesterday, leaving thousands of users across Sheffield unable to access the popular social media sites.

MORE HERE: Is Facebook down: This is why FB, Instagram and WhatsApp weren’t working in Sheffield yesterday

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 11:43

Inquest opens into death of Sheffield crash victim Junaid Hashim Latif

Flowers at the scene of a RTC on Moore Street. 23 year old Junaid Latif died in hospital on Sunday. Picture Scott Merrylees

An inquest has opened into the death of Junaid Hashim Latif, aged 23, who died in a car crash in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Sunday.

MORE HERE: Inquest opens into death of Sheffield crash victim Junaid Hashim Latif

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 11:44

Royal British Legion explains City Poppy Days after confusion from Sheffield councillor

The Royal British Legion has responded to a motion at full council by Coun Lewis Chinchen.

The Royal British Legion has responded after a councillor said Sheffield was not hosting a special poppy event.

MORE HERE: Royal British Legion explains City Poppy Days after confusion from Sheffield councillor

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 11:44

Missing Sheffield man Rik found after massive search

Missing man Rik has been found after a major search after going missing at Rother Valley

A missing Sheffield man has finally been found after a massive search around Rother Valley.

MORE HERE: Missing Sheffield man Rik found after massive search

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 11:45

Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood announces tour date in Sheffield

Paul Hollywood has announced a date at Sheffield City Hall on his nationwide live tour next year. Paul Hollywood Live will see the expert baker appear before the audience in a fully equipped kitchen as he shares "tricks of the trade and maybe even reveal some sugar-coated secrets along the way", according to a statement. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire.

TV chef Paul Hollywood will be making a visit to Sheffield next year to perform a live cookery show as part of his new tour.

MORE HERE: Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood announces tour date in Sheffield

Home
Page 1 of 1
SheffieldEmail