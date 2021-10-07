LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news, breaking stories and comment on Thursday October 7
Updates from The Star team as police officers investigating a fatal collision close to a Sheffield school reveal two men arrested over the incident have been released.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Thursday, October 7).
Today’s top stories include the jailing of a rogue trader in Sheffield and concern expressed after 800 motorists were caught speeding on a city road with two schools.
Figures on alcohol admissions to Sheffield hospitals have also been released.
- Rogue trader jailed and banned for life
- Nearly 800 drivers caught speeding
- Concern over Sheffield’s alcohol related hospital admissions
FEATURED ARTICLE: Phillimore Road crash: Men arrested over death of mum near Sheffield school released
Two men arrested over the death of a woman in a collision outside a Sheffield school have been released after police questioning.
Dan Walker says Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova 'might move her family' to Sheffield
TV-favourite Dan Walker says his Strictly dance partner has been ‘blown away by the support and kindness’ of people in Sheffield.
9.51am - ‘It won’t be long until somebody gets knocked down’: Concern over parking outside Sheffield school
A Sheffield primary school has appealed for more help to resolve its long-standing traffic problems that have become a nuisance to local residents during rush hour.
8.59am - Concern over Sheffield’s alcohol related hospital admissions and death rate
Experts have raised concerns over Sheffield’s hospital admissions and death rate due to alcohol.
8.43am - Nearly 800 drivers caught speeding at up to 64mph on school road in Sheffield
Speeding motorists clocked travelling at up to three times the speed limit on a Sheffield road with two schools on it have been branded ‘totally irresponsible’.
8.38am - Rogue trader jailed and banned for life over shoddy work and inflated prices in Sheffield
A builder has been jailed for a year and banned from trading for life after a string of complaints to Sheffield’s Trading Standards landed him in court.
