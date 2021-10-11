LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news, breaking stories and comment on Monday October 11
The latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, as two people are arrested over a shooting in a park and police uncover weapons and drugs.
MPs have also reacted to news that Liberty Steel’s Rotherham plant is set to reopen after a £50 million cash injection.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Monday, October 11).
Got a news tip? Email [email protected]
LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news, breaking stories and comment on Monday October 11
Last updated: Monday, 11 October, 2021, 10:06
- Missing teenage girl dials 999 to report life 'in danger' to South Yorkshire Police
- 'Nasty looking' weapons and drugs found in car stopped by police in Sheffield
- Dan Walker teases fans ahead of next week's Strictly and reveals what he could be dancing to
MPs react to Liberty Steel plant reopening in Rotherham
The reopening of Liberty Steel’s Rotherham plant is set to safeguard more than 600 jobs.
MPs have today been reacting to the news.
Read more here.
Police have revealed how a missing teenage girl dialled 999 to report that she feared her life was at risk.
The 15-year-old girl was found with a 16-year-old boy in a tent in some woodland in Rotherham.
Read more here.
Police discover ‘nasty looking’ weapons and drugs
Police have seized a stash of ‘nasty looking’ weapons and drugs after stopping a car in Sheffield.
A knuckle duster and baton were found along with cannabis when officers searched the vehicle.
Read the full story here.
.