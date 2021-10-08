LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news, breaking stories and comment on Friday October 8
Updates from The Star team as a murder victim is named by South Yorkshire Police as detectives continue to investigate his death.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 7:51 am
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday, October 8).
Today’s top stories include a report on a plea from a Sheffield Council boss for residents to report dangerous roads following the death of a city mum on the school run earlier this week.
Flowers remain at the crash scene and more tributes have been paid.
- Murder victim named by police as investigation continues
- Council chief urges residents to report dangerous roads after death crash
8.15am - Phillimore Road crash: Sheffield Council chief urges residents to report dangerous roads after death of school mum
Residents should report any road accidents or near misses in their neighbourhood following the tragic death of a Sheffield mum who was knocked down and killed as she waited for her children outside school.
READ MORE: Phillimore Road crash: Sheffield Council chief urges residents to report dangerous roads after death of school mum
7.48AM - Parkgate murder: Victim in investigation over fatal assault named as Dean Williamson
A 45-year-old man who died after being brutally assaulted in the Parkgate area of Rotherham on Tuesday has been named as Dean Williamson.
