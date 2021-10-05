LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news, breaking stories and comment
Updates from The Star team following the tragic death of a woman close to a Sheffield school yesterday.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 9:31 am
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Tuesday, October 5).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes horror as woman dies in collision near Sheffield school and here are the cheapest - and most expensive - places to buy petrol and diesel in Sheffield right now
Got a news tip? Email [email protected]
Live Blog: the latest Sheffield news
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 09:51
- Woman killed near Sheffield school
Mum killed on school run in Sheffield
A Sheffield community is in shock this morning following the death of a woman near a school as parents were collecting their children.
Page 1 of 1