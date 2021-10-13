LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as the city’s Covid death toll is revealed

Updates from The Star team as Sheffield’s death toll is revealed as the Government is slammed for decisions that 'cost thousands of lives'.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 1:02 pm

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Wednesday October 13).

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes Sheffield’s public health boss issuing advice on Covid vaccines for children in the city and a report on a Sheffield man who threw faeces over a prison guard.

Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]

The Sheffield Covid death toll has been revealed after the Government has been slammed for decision-making that cost 'thousands of lives'.

LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as First and Stagecoach reveal how long bus cancellations could last

Last updated: Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 13:14

  • Sheffield bus firms reveal how long cancellations may last
  • Sheffield health chief offers advice on vaccines for children and booster jabs
  • Police release photo of Sheffield thug who threw faeces at prison guard in 'disgusting' attack
Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 13:14

1.09pm - Woman stabbed as man tries to take her dog in South Yorkshire park

A woman was stabbed by a man who tried to take her dog in an alleged robbery attempt at a South Yorkshire park, police have been told.

READ MORE: Woman stabbed as man tries to take her dog in South Yorkshire park

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 12:05

11.24am - Covid: Sheffield death toll revealed as Government slammed for decisions that 'cost thousands of lives'

A nurse prepares a vaccination shot at the centre in Sheffield Arena earlier this year.

Yesterday, a report investigating the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic was published by a joint select committee of MPs, which drew damning conclusions and said the Government’s actions ‘cost thousands of lives’.

MORE HERE: Covid: Sheffield death toll revealed as Government slammed for decisions that ‘cost thousands of lives’

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 12:02

11.43am - Dan Walker shares 'sneak peek' of next Strictly Come Dancing performance after disappointing judges’ comments

Dan Walker and his dance partner survived another week in Strictly Come Dancing with their Sleeping Beauty inspired foxtrot for Movie Week (Photo: BBC)

Sheffield celebrity Dan Walker is working hard to prove himself after facing some disappointing comments from the Strictly judges last weekend.

MORE HERE: Dan Walker shares ‘sneak peek’ of next Strictly Come Dancing performance after disappointing judges’ comments

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 12:00

11.35am - Five-year-old set to ring bell to mark end of cancer treatment at Bears of Sheffield Farewell Weekend

Caleb, 5, is set to ring the bell to signal the end of his cancer treatment at the Bears of Sheffield Farewell Weekend

The Bears of Sheffield have officially left the streets and are coming back together at Meadowhall for one last time before being auctioned off to their forever homes.

MORE HERE: Five-year-old set to ring bell to mark end of cancer treatment at Bears of Sheffield Farewell Weekend

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 11:59

10.07am - Sheffield theatre which is home to amateur dramatics remains in darkness with no reopening date

Coun Joe Otten In A Production Of Bedroom Farce At Sheffield Library Theatre (Image Alan Thompson)

The curtains are still down on a Sheffield theatre, known as the home of amature dramatics, 18 months after it closed at the start of the pandemic.

MORE HERE: Sheffield theatre which is home to amateur dramatics remains in darkness with no reopening date

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 10:29

10.29am - Covid: Sheffield infection rate ‘10 times’ higher than last year - are we heading into lockdown?

Between October 6 and October 12, a total of 2,197 people had a confirmed positive test result - an increase of 16.1 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Sheffield’s public health boss, Greg Fell, said: “One year ago we would have been in full lockdown with this infection rate and these figures.”

READ MORE: Covid: Sheffield infection rate ‘10 times’ higher than last year - are we heading into lockdown?

Greg Fell

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 09:26

9.23am - Busy Sheffield road blocked after rush hour collision

A collision has blocked a road in Sheffield this morning

A busy road in Sheffield has been blocked this morning following a collision, forcing buses to divert away from the crash scene.

READ MORE: Busy Sheffield road blocked after rush hour collision

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 09:03

9.03am - Sheffield health chief offers advice on vaccines for children and booster jabs

Sheffield’s public health chief has given an update on Covid in the city and given his views on vaccinations for children aged 12-15.

READ MORE: Sheffield health chief offers advice on vaccines for children and booster jabs

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 08:59

8.56am - Sheffield bus driver shortage: First and Stagecoach reveal how long cancellations could last

Bus companies in Sheffield have revealed how long cancellations may last

Bus services in Sheffield are still being cancelled due to the national driver shortage, with dozens of services being affected each day.

READ MORE: Sheffield bus driver shortage: First and Stagecoach reveal how long cancellations could last

