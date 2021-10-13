LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as the city’s Covid death toll is revealed
Updates from The Star team as Sheffield’s death toll is revealed as the Government is slammed for decisions that 'cost thousands of lives'.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Wednesday October 13).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes Sheffield’s public health boss issuing advice on Covid vaccines for children in the city and a report on a Sheffield man who threw faeces over a prison guard.
- Sheffield bus firms reveal how long cancellations may last
- Sheffield health chief offers advice on vaccines for children and booster jabs
- Police release photo of Sheffield thug who threw faeces at prison guard in 'disgusting' attack
1.09pm - Woman stabbed as man tries to take her dog in South Yorkshire park
A woman was stabbed by a man who tried to take her dog in an alleged robbery attempt at a South Yorkshire park, police have been told.
11.24am - Covid: Sheffield death toll revealed as Government slammed for decisions that 'cost thousands of lives'
Yesterday, a report investigating the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic was published by a joint select committee of MPs, which drew damning conclusions and said the Government’s actions ‘cost thousands of lives’.
11.43am - Dan Walker shares 'sneak peek' of next Strictly Come Dancing performance after disappointing judges’ comments
Sheffield celebrity Dan Walker is working hard to prove himself after facing some disappointing comments from the Strictly judges last weekend.
11.35am - Five-year-old set to ring bell to mark end of cancer treatment at Bears of Sheffield Farewell Weekend
The Bears of Sheffield have officially left the streets and are coming back together at Meadowhall for one last time before being auctioned off to their forever homes.
10.07am - Sheffield theatre which is home to amateur dramatics remains in darkness with no reopening date
The curtains are still down on a Sheffield theatre, known as the home of amature dramatics, 18 months after it closed at the start of the pandemic.
10.29am - Covid: Sheffield infection rate ‘10 times’ higher than last year - are we heading into lockdown?
Between October 6 and October 12, a total of 2,197 people had a confirmed positive test result - an increase of 16.1 per cent compared to the previous seven days.
Sheffield’s public health boss, Greg Fell, said: “One year ago we would have been in full lockdown with this infection rate and these figures.”
