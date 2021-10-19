LIVE BLOG: The latest Sheffield news as school sends prayers to student who collapsed
The latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire today, as a school praises staff and pupils for acting quickly after a student collapsed.
Aston Academy this morning said everyone’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ are with the child, who was rushed to hospital yesterday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Bears of Sheffield auction raised more than £500,000 towards a new cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, with one bear painted by Pete McKee fetching a record £30,000 and TV presenter Dan Walker splashing out £20,000 on another of the statues.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Tuesday, October 19).
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 10:27
Missing Sheffield woman found safe and well after disappearing in Hillsborough
A woman who was the subject of a police search after going missing today has been found safe and well.
More bus services cancelled in Sheffield due to staff shortages
These bus services in Sheffield and South Yorkshire are cancelled today due to staff shortages.
Bears of Sheffield auction raises more than £500,000 for new cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital
The Bears of Sheffield which brightened up the streets of Sheffield in recent weeks have been auctioned off.
Between them, they fetched a whopping £525,200 towards a new cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
One bear painted by Pete McKee was sold for a record £30,000, while Dan Walker and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova splashed out £20,000 on another of the statues.
School says ‘thoughts and prayers’ with pupil who collapsed and had to be taken to hospital
A school near Sheffield this morning said everyone’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ are with a pupil who collapsed and had to be rushed to hospital.
Aston Academy in Swallownest also praised the actions of fellow students, staff and emergency services for their ‘swift response’.
