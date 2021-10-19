LIVE BLOG: The latest Sheffield news as school sends prayers to student who collapsed

The latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire today, as a school praises staff and pupils for acting quickly after a student collapsed.

By Robert Cumber
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:28 am

Aston Academy this morning said everyone’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ are with the child, who was rushed to hospital yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Bears of Sheffield auction raised more than £500,000 towards a new cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, with one bear painted by Pete McKee fetching a record £30,000 and TV presenter Dan Walker splashing out £20,000 on another of the statues.

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Tuesday, October 19).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Aston Academy, Swallownest, where a pupil collapsed and was taken to hospital after being found unresponsive

Got a news tip? Email [email protected]

LIVE BLOG: The latest Sheffield news as school sends prayers to student who collapsed

Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 10:27

  • Aston Academy has said the ‘thoughts and prayers’ of the whole school are with a student who collapsed and had to be taken to hospital
  • Bears of Sheffield auction raises more than £500,000 for a new cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital
  • More bus services have been cancelled in Sheffield due to staff shortages
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 10:27

Missing Sheffield woman found safe and well after disappearing in Hillsborough

Ellie has been found safe and well after disappearing in Sheffield earlier

A woman who was the subject of a police search after going missing today has been found safe and well.

MORE HERE: Missing Sheffield woman found safe and well after disappearing in Hillsborough

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 10:26

More bus services cancelled in Sheffield due to staff shortages

Bus passengers are facing more disruption today

These bus services in Sheffield and South Yorkshire are cancelled today due to staff shortages.

MORE HERE: More bus services cancelled in Sheffield due to staff shortages

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 10:03

Bears of Sheffield auction raises more than £500,000 for new cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital

The Bears of Sheffield which brightened up the streets of Sheffield in recent weeks have been auctioned off.

Between them, they fetched a whopping £525,200 towards a new cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

One bear painted by Pete McKee was sold for a record £30,000, while Dan Walker and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova splashed out £20,000 on another of the statues.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 09:53

School says ‘thoughts and prayers’ with pupil who collapsed and had to be taken to hospital

A school near Sheffield this morning said everyone’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ are with a pupil who collapsed and had to be rushed to hospital.

Aston Academy in Swallownest also praised the actions of fellow students, staff and emergency services for their ‘swift response’.

Read the full story here.

Home
Page 1 of 1
SheffieldSouth YorkshireBearsDan WalkerSheffield Children's Hospital