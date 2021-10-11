LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as raunchy crazy golf comes to the city centre

The latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, as two people are arrested over a shooting in a park and police uncover weapons and drugs.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 11th October 2021, 2:45 pm

MPs have also reacted to news that Liberty Steel’s Rotherham plant is set to reopen after a £50 million cash injection.

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Monday, October 11).

'Raunchy' crazy golf is coming to Sheffield city centre, with the adults-only venue set to combine smut and sport.

Monday October 11

Last updated: Monday, 11 October, 2021, 15:09

  • Missing teenage girl dials 999 to report life 'in danger' to South Yorkshire Police
  • MPs react to Liberty Steel plant reopening
  • 'Nasty looking' weapons and drugs found in car stopped by police in Sheffield
  • Dan Walker teases fans ahead of next week's Strictly and reveals what he could be dancing to
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 15:09

2.41pm - Couple face trial in Sheffield after newborn baby mauled to death by dog

Floral tributes were left outside the family's home in Woodlands.

A South Yorkshire mum and dad are due to go on trial after their newborn baby was mauled to death by a dog at their home.

MORE HERE: Couple face trial in Sheffield after newborn baby mauled to death by dog

Monday, 11 October, 2021, 14:10

2.04pm - Thief caught by retired policeman in Sheffield let off with suspended sentence

Marmadukes Cafe owner Tim Nye made a citizen's arrest after Alfu Miah targeted his businesses twice in a bid to steal tip jars.

A thief who stole tip jars and charity boxes from Sheffield city centre’s cafes and was arrested by a retired police officer has avoided jail.

MORE HERE: Thief caught by retired policeman in Sheffield let off with suspended sentence

Monday, 11 October, 2021, 13:53

12.39pm - Trust which runs Sheffield’s major venues needs to be reviewed after “series of poor judgments” claims councillor

Coun Martin Smith told a full council meeting that the relationship between Sheffield Council and Sheffield City Trust should be reviewed

Sheffield Council needs to review its relationship with the trust which runs the city’s major sporting and leisure facilities, a councillor has claimed.

MORE HERE: Trust which runs Sheffield’s major venues needs to be reviewed after “series of poor judgments” claims councillor

Monday, 11 October, 2021, 13:51

12.30pm - Sheffield Council confirms there is no problem with gritter drivers amid reports of national shortage

Sheffield City Council has confirmed there are no problems with gritter drivers in the region despite growing fears of a UK-wide shortage.

Sheffield City Council has confirmed there are enough gritter drivers to keep the region safe this winter despite growing concerns over shortages across the country.

MORE HERE: Sheffield Council confirms there is no problem with gritter drivers amid reports of national shortage

Monday, 11 October, 2021, 13:50

11.43am - Catholic Church responds after Sheffield bishop is accused of failing to report sexual abuse

Bishop of Hallam, Ralph Heskett, has been accused of failing to report the sexual abuse of altar boys during his time in Liverpool

The Catholic Church in Sheffield has responded after one of its bishops was accused of failing to report the sexual abuse of altar boys.

MORE HERE: Catholic Church responds after Sheffield bishop is accused of failing to report sexual abuse

Monday, 11 October, 2021, 13:48

11.48am - Watch video which shows Sheffield fields being erased to make way for a new housing estate

Owlthorpe Fields Action Group spent 18 months fighting a housing development by Avant Homes at Crystal Peaks

Campaigners have captured before and after video footage of green fields where trees have been chopped down to make way for a new housing estate.

MORE HERE: Watch video which shows Sheffield fields being erased to make way for a new housing estate

Monday, 11 October, 2021, 13:46

11.38am - Raunchy new adult-themed crazy golf venue coming to Sheffield city centre

GloryHoles adults-only crazy golf is set to open on High Street, Sheffield. Photo by: Google

A new adults-only crazy golf venue, combining gore, smut and trippy humour, is coming to Sheffield city centre.

MORE HERE: Raunchy new adult-themed crazy golf venue coming to Sheffield city centre

Monday, 11 October, 2021, 13:37

8.38am - Dan Walker teases fans ahead of next week's Strictly and reveals what he could be dancing to

Dan Walker and his dance partner survived another week in Strictly Come Dancing with their Sleeping Beauty inspired foxtrot for Movie Week (Photo: BBC)

Dan Walker has teased fans with what he could be dancing to on Strictly next week – after surviving last night’s results show.

MORE HERE: Dan Walker teases fans ahead of next week’s Strictly and reveals what he could be dancing to

Monday, 11 October, 2021, 13:43

11.19am - Inquest into death of mum killed while waiting to pick up children opens

Rita Magni was killed while on the school run.

The inquest into the death of a Sheffield mum killed while she waited to pick up her children from school opened today.

Rita Magni, aged 30, died after being struck by a car on Phillimore Road, close to Phillimore Community Primary School, Darnall.

MORE HERE: Inquest opens into death of Sheffield mum killed while she waited to pick up her children from school

Monday, 11 October, 2021, 13:28

7.01am - MPs react to Liberty Steel plant reopening in Rotherham

Liberty Steel is set to reopen its plant in Rotherham following a £50m funding boost

The reopening of Liberty Steel’s Rotherham plant is set to safeguard more than 600 jobs.

MPs have today been reacting to the news.

MORE HERE: MPs react to Liberty Steel plant reopening in Rotherham

