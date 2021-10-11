LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as raunchy crazy golf comes to the city centre
The latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, as two people are arrested over a shooting in a park and police uncover weapons and drugs.
MPs have also reacted to news that Liberty Steel’s Rotherham plant is set to reopen after a £50 million cash injection.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Monday, October 11).
Last updated: Monday, 11 October, 2021, 15:09
2.41pm - Couple face trial in Sheffield after newborn baby mauled to death by dog
A South Yorkshire mum and dad are due to go on trial after their newborn baby was mauled to death by a dog at their home.
2.04pm - Thief caught by retired policeman in Sheffield let off with suspended sentence
A thief who stole tip jars and charity boxes from Sheffield city centre’s cafes and was arrested by a retired police officer has avoided jail.
12.39pm - Trust which runs Sheffield’s major venues needs to be reviewed after “series of poor judgments” claims councillor
Sheffield Council needs to review its relationship with the trust which runs the city’s major sporting and leisure facilities, a councillor has claimed.
12.30pm - Sheffield Council confirms there is no problem with gritter drivers amid reports of national shortage
Sheffield City Council has confirmed there are enough gritter drivers to keep the region safe this winter despite growing concerns over shortages across the country.
11.43am - Catholic Church responds after Sheffield bishop is accused of failing to report sexual abuse
The Catholic Church in Sheffield has responded after one of its bishops was accused of failing to report the sexual abuse of altar boys.
11.48am - Watch video which shows Sheffield fields being erased to make way for a new housing estate
Campaigners have captured before and after video footage of green fields where trees have been chopped down to make way for a new housing estate.
11.38am - Raunchy new adult-themed crazy golf venue coming to Sheffield city centre
A new adults-only crazy golf venue, combining gore, smut and trippy humour, is coming to Sheffield city centre.
8.38am - Dan Walker teases fans ahead of next week's Strictly and reveals what he could be dancing to
Dan Walker has teased fans with what he could be dancing to on Strictly next week – after surviving last night’s results show.
11.19am - Inquest into death of mum killed while waiting to pick up children opens
The inquest into the death of a Sheffield mum killed while she waited to pick up her children from school opened today.
Rita Magni, aged 30, died after being struck by a car on Phillimore Road, close to Phillimore Community Primary School, Darnall.
7.01am - MPs react to Liberty Steel plant reopening in Rotherham
The reopening of Liberty Steel’s Rotherham plant is set to safeguard more than 600 jobs.
MPs have today been reacting to the news.