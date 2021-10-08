LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as Owls owner is summoned to season ticket meeting
Updates from The Star team as Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is summoned to an MP meeting over season ticket saga.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 12:30 pm
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday, October 8).
Today’s top stories include a report on a plea from a Sheffield Council boss for residents to report dangerous roads following the death of a city mum on the school run earlier this week.
Flowers remain at the crash scene and more tributes have been paid.
LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news, breaking stories and comment on Friday October 8
- Murder victim named by police as investigation continues
- Council chief urges residents to report dangerous roads after death crash
10.53am - Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri summoned to MP meeting over season ticket saga
Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri will be forced to explain the club’s ‘morally bankrupt’ stance on season ticket refunds for out-of-pocket fans to a member of parliament.
11.05 - NHS staffing crisis: Health bosses have called for an overhaul of recruitment
“People can work for Amazon for more money than NHS”: Health bosses have called for an overhaul of NHS recruitment, after concerns were raised about the number of staff leaving the NHS.
10.38am - 1400 new jobs announced at Hermes hub near Sheffield – all ‘guaranteed over minimum wage’
Parcel giant Hermes has announced that 1,400 jobs will be available when it opens its £60 million “colossus” hub in Hoyland next year.
Family pay tribute to Sheffield headteacher killed by woman driving wrong way down motorway
The family of a Sheffield headteacher who was killed by a woman who was driving the wrong way down a motorway have paid tribute to a ‘committed’ and ‘loving’ woman following the jailing of her killer.
9.13am - Armed Sheffield drug dealer caught with heroin and crack cocaine given chance to change
An armed drug dealer caught with thousands of pounds worth of heroin and crack cocaine has been given a chance to prove he has changed his ways.
9.15am - This is why people in Sheffield are set for higher energy bills - and how much gas prices will rise by
Sheffield residents could end up paying up to £400 more on their energy bills as gas prices continue to rise.
8.15am - Phillimore Road crash: Sheffield Council chief urges residents to report dangerous roads after death of school mum
Residents should report any road accidents or near misses in their neighbourhood following the tragic death of a Sheffield mum who was knocked down and killed as she waited for her children outside school.
7.48AM - Parkgate murder: Victim in investigation over fatal assault named as Dean Williamson
A 45-year-old man who died after being brutally assaulted in the Parkgate area of Rotherham on Tuesday has been named as Dean Williamson.
