LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as Owls owner is summoned to season ticket meeting

Updates from The Star team as Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is summoned to an MP meeting over season ticket saga.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 8th October 2021, 12:30 pm

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday, October 8).

Today’s top stories include a report on a plea from a Sheffield Council boss for residents to report dangerous roads following the death of a city mum on the school run earlier this week.

Flowers remain at the crash scene and more tributes have been paid.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has been summoned to an MP meeting over the ongoing season ticket saga. Photo by: Steve Ellis

LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news, breaking stories and comment on Friday October 8

Last updated: Friday, 08 October, 2021, 12:13

  • Murder victim named by police as investigation continues
  • Council chief urges residents to report dangerous roads after death crash
Friday, 08 October, 2021, 12:13

10.53am - Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri summoned to MP meeting over season ticket saga

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri will be forced to explain the Sheffield Wednesday season ticket refund situation at a meeting with MPs.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri will be forced to explain the club’s ‘morally bankrupt’ stance on season ticket refunds for out-of-pocket fans to a member of parliament.

MORE HERE: Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri summoned to MP meeting over season ticket saga

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 12:11

11.05 - NHS staffing crisis: Health bosses have called for an overhaul of recruitment

Kathryn Singh, chief executive of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, believes changes need to be made to the NHS recruitment process.

“People can work for Amazon for more money than NHS”: Health bosses have called for an overhaul of NHS recruitment, after concerns were raised about the number of staff leaving the NHS.

MORE HERE: NHS staffing crisis: “People can work for Amazon for more money than NHS”

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 12:08

10.38am - 1400 new jobs announced at Hermes hub near Sheffield – all ‘guaranteed over minimum wage’

The Hermes hub will create 1400 jobs for those living in or around Sheffield.

Parcel giant Hermes has announced that 1,400 jobs will be available when it opens its £60 million “colossus” hub in Hoyland next year.

MORE HERE: 1400 new jobs announced at Hermes hub near Sheffield – all ‘guaranteed over minimum wage’

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 12:06

Family pay tribute to Sheffield headteacher killed by woman driving wrong way down motorway

Ann Marie Crook has been jailed over a collision which killed a Sheffield woman, who was a devoted headteacher

The family of a Sheffield headteacher who was killed by a woman who was driving the wrong way down a motorway have paid tribute to a ‘committed’ and ‘loving’ woman following the jailing of her killer.

MORE HERE: Family pay tribute to Sheffield headteacher killed by woman driving wrong way down motorway

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 12:06

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 12:05

9.13am - Armed Sheffield drug dealer caught with heroin and crack cocaine given chance to change

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how police caught an armed Sheffield drug-dealer with thousands of pounds of heroin and crack-cocaine.

An armed drug dealer caught with thousands of pounds worth of heroin and crack cocaine has been given a chance to prove he has changed his ways.

MORE HERE: Armed Sheffield drug dealer caught with heroin and crack cocaine given chance to change

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 09:17

9.15am - This is why people in Sheffield are set for higher energy bills - and how much gas prices will rise by

Gas prices are set to rise in Sheffield

Sheffield residents could end up paying up to £400 more on their energy bills as gas prices continue to rise.

READ MORE: This is why people in Sheffield are set for higher energy bills - and how much gas prices will rise by

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 08:19

8.15am - Phillimore Road crash: Sheffield Council chief urges residents to report dangerous roads after death of school mum

Residents should report any road accidents or near misses in their neighbourhood following the tragic death of a Sheffield mum who was knocked down and killed as she waited for her children outside school.

READ MORE: Phillimore Road crash: Sheffield Council chief urges residents to report dangerous roads after death of school mum

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal collision near a Sheffield school

Friday, 08 October, 2021, 07:51

7.48AM - Parkgate murder: Victim in investigation over fatal assault named as Dean Williamson

A 45-year-old man who died after being brutally assaulted in the Parkgate area of Rotherham on Tuesday has been named as Dean Williamson.

READ MORE: Parkgate murder: Victim in investigation over fatal assault named as Dean Williamson

Dean Williamson
