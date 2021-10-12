LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as health chief reviews city’s Covid response
Updates from The Star team as Sheffield’s health chief looks back on the city’s approach to the pandemic as the Government defends its handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Parliament.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 1:40 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 2:44 pm
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Tuesday October 12).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes an armed Sheffield drug dealing thug who was caged after he was stun-gunned by police.
LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news, breaking stories and comment on Tuesday October 12
Last updated: Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 14:49
2.34pm - South Yorkshire's police and crime commissioner reassures public over firearms procedures following Plymouth shooting
Dr Alan Billings has sought to reassure the public over South Yorkshire Police’s firearms procedure, following a shooting in Plymouth which left six people, including the gunman, dead.
12.58pm - Sheffield Covid response: health chief looks back as Government defends its approach to pandemic
As the Government defends its handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Parliament, Sheffield’s health chief has looked back on what was done well by local authorities here and what could have been done better.
1.31pm - Park Hill: 'chemical' which sparked contamination scare at flats was 'household cleaning product'
The substance behind a ‘chemical incident’ at Park Hill flats last night, which led to four police officers being hospitalised, has been revealed to have been a household cleaning product.
1.59pm - Park Hill: Man in 30s seriously injured in fall from flats remains in hospital
A man who was injured in a fall from the Park Hill flats in Sheffield remains in hospital in a serious condition.
1.43pm - Plans for adult-themed crazy golf welcomed for ‘reinventing’ Sheffield city centre
An adult-themed crazy golf venue could help revamp and rejuvenate Sheffield city centre, business people say.
1.18pm - Armed Sheffield drug dealing thug is caged after he was stun-gunned by police
A drug dealer who attacked two people and was caught with heroin has been put behind bars after he was stun-gunned by police.
12.30pm - Why Sheffield city centre's skyline could change if new university campus is approved
Sheffield city centre’s skyline could be about to change if plans to build three university buildings and a major green public space for Sheffield Hallam University’s new campus are approved.
10.31am - Sheffield child porn pervert walks free from court after engaging in online sex chat
A paedophile has walked free after he was caught with over 100 indecent images of youngsters and was found to have been engaging in online sex chat.
9.59am - South Yorkshire shop and takeaway temporarily closed due to rat infestation
A South Yorkshire shop and takeaway, which are next door to each other, have been temporarily closed after environmental health officers found evidence of rats in both businesses.
8.55am - Chemical scare at Park Hill left one man and four police officers in hospital
A police cordon was put in place last night amid a chemical scare at Sheffield’s Park Hill flats.
