LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as First and Stagecoach reveal how long bus cancellations could last

Updates from The Star team as bus companies in the city reveal how long cancellations are likely to last due to driver shortages.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 8:59 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Wednesday October 13).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes Sheffield’s public health boss issuing advice on Covid vaccines for children in the city and a report on a Sheffield man who threw faeces over a prison guard.

Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]

First and Stagecoach have revealed how long bus cancellations are likely to last due to driver shortages

LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as First and Stagecoach reveal how long bus cancellations could last

Last updated: Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 10:29

  • Sheffield bus firms reveal how long cancellations may last
  • Sheffield health chief offers advice on vaccines for children and booster jabs
  • Police release photo of Sheffield thug who threw faeces at prison guard in 'disgusting' attack
Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 10:29

10.29am - Covid: Sheffield infection rate ‘10 times’ higher than last year - are we heading into lockdown?

Between October 6 and October 12, a total of 2,197 people had a confirmed positive test result - an increase of 16.1 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Sheffield’s public health boss, Greg Fell, said: “One year ago we would have been in full lockdown with this infection rate and these figures.”

READ MORE: Covid: Sheffield infection rate ‘10 times’ higher than last year - are we heading into lockdown?

Greg Fell

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 09:26

9.23am - Busy Sheffield road blocked after rush hour collision

A collision has blocked a road in Sheffield this morning

A busy road in Sheffield has been blocked this morning following a collision, forcing buses to divert away from the crash scene.

READ MORE: Busy Sheffield road blocked after rush hour collision

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 09:03

9.03am - Sheffield health chief offers advice on vaccines for children and booster jabs

Sheffield’s public health chief has given an update on Covid in the city and given his views on vaccinations for children aged 12-15.

READ MORE: Sheffield health chief offers advice on vaccines for children and booster jabs

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 08:59

8.56am - Sheffield bus driver shortage: First and Stagecoach reveal how long cancellations could last

Bus companies in Sheffield have revealed how long cancellations may last

Bus services in Sheffield are still being cancelled due to the national driver shortage, with dozens of services being affected each day.

READ MORE: Sheffield bus driver shortage: First and Stagecoach reveal how long cancellations could last

Home
Page 1 of 1
SheffieldStagecoachEmail