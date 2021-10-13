LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as First and Stagecoach reveal how long bus cancellations could last
Updates from The Star team as bus companies in the city reveal how long cancellations are likely to last due to driver shortages.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Wednesday October 13).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes Sheffield’s public health boss issuing advice on Covid vaccines for children in the city and a report on a Sheffield man who threw faeces over a prison guard.
Last updated: Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 10:29
10.29am - Covid: Sheffield infection rate ‘10 times’ higher than last year - are we heading into lockdown?
Between October 6 and October 12, a total of 2,197 people had a confirmed positive test result - an increase of 16.1 per cent compared to the previous seven days.
Sheffield’s public health boss, Greg Fell, said: “One year ago we would have been in full lockdown with this infection rate and these figures.”
