LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as emergency services race to city estate

The latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, as residents on a Sheffield estate were woken up to the sound of sirens this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:22 am

Police and firefighters mounted a large scale response to an incident on Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley, at around 8am.

In other news, South Yorkshire Police has warned about a WhatsApp scam in which some victims are losing thousands of pounds.

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Wednesday, November 24).

Firefighters and police officers were deployed to Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, this morning

Got a news tip? Email [email protected]jpress.co.uk

Last updated: Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 10:44

  • Police and firefighters respond to incident on Sheffield estate
  • South Yorkshire Police issues warning about WhatsApp scam
  • Tragedy as husband and wife are found dead
Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 10:44

10:43am - Rooftop pitch is a hit at Sheffield city centre college - as council mulls £100m John Lewis football plan

The former John Lewis store in Sheffield doesn’t have a football pitch on the roof yet - but some in the city already know the thrill of playing on one.

READ MORE: Rooftop pitch is a hit at Sheffield city centre college - as council mulls £100m John Lewis football plan

Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 10:04

10:04am - Tragedy as South Yorkshire woman with dementia is killed before husband’s suicide

A South Yorkshire woman with dementia was killed before her husband took his own life, an inquest heard.

A husband and wife were both found dead, an inquest heard

READ MORE: Tragedy as South Yorkshire woman with dementia is killed before husband’s suicide

Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 09:26

9:24am - South Yorkshire Police issue warning about latest scam as WhatsApp messages are sent to parents

South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning about the latest scam, with conmen now targeting parents with WhatsApp messages from their ‘children’.

South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning about a WhatsApp scam

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police issue warning about latest scam as WhatsApp messages are sent to parents

Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 09:23

9:21am: Large scale police and fire service operation mounted after incident on Callow Mount

A large number of fire engines and police cars were deployed to a Sheffield estate earlier this morning.

READ MORE: Gleadless Valley: Large scale police and fire service operation mounted after incident on Callow Mount

Firefighters and police were deployed to Gleadless Valley this morning

