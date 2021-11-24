LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as emergency services race to city estate
The latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, as residents on a Sheffield estate were woken up to the sound of sirens this morning.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:22 am
Police and firefighters mounted a large scale response to an incident on Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley, at around 8am.
In other news, South Yorkshire Police has warned about a WhatsApp scam in which some victims are losing thousands of pounds.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Wednesday, November 24).
Got a news tip? Email [email protected]jpress.co.uk
LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as emergency services race to city estate
Last updated: Wednesday, 24 November, 2021, 10:44
- Police and firefighters respond to incident on Sheffield estate
- South Yorkshire Police issues warning about WhatsApp scam
- Tragedy as husband and wife are found dead
10:43am - Rooftop pitch is a hit at Sheffield city centre college - as council mulls £100m John Lewis football plan
The former John Lewis store in Sheffield doesn’t have a football pitch on the roof yet - but some in the city already know the thrill of playing on one.
10:04am - Tragedy as South Yorkshire woman with dementia is killed before husband’s suicide
A South Yorkshire woman with dementia was killed before her husband took his own life, an inquest heard.
9:24am - South Yorkshire Police issue warning about latest scam as WhatsApp messages are sent to parents
South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning about the latest scam, with conmen now targeting parents with WhatsApp messages from their ‘children’.
9:21am: Large scale police and fire service operation mounted after incident on Callow Mount
A large number of fire engines and police cars were deployed to a Sheffield estate earlier this morning.
READ MORE: Gleadless Valley: Large scale police and fire service operation mounted after incident on Callow Mount
Page 1 of 1