Friday, 15th October 2021, 11:30 am
- MOJO opens tonight with ‘pay as you feel’ bar
- Family of ‘doting dad’ pay tribute after sudden death
- Everything you need to know about the new travel rules
11.30am - Man arrested after police swoop uncovers huge cannabis farm in South Yorkshire
Officers have arrested a man after a police swoop uncovered a cannabis farm in South Yorkshire.
10.03am - New travel rules: When do I need to take my Day 2 Covid test? How much the travel test costs - and where to get one
Following changes to UK travel rules and Covid testing requirements, here’s everything you need to know about getting your Day Two test after returning to the UK.
9.52am - The Rising Sun: work starts on dog friendly Peak District hotel near Sheffield
Work has finally started on a multi-million pound pet friendly hotel in the Peak District near Sheffield.
9.17am - 'Nothing will fill the void': Tributes to 'doting' Sheffield dad, 38, after his sudden death
Tributes have been paid to a ‘doting’ Sheffield dad after he died suddenly from a heart attack just over a year after his baby boy was born.
10.29am - Sheffield firm ITM Power to spend £250m on two new factories, creating hundreds of jobs
A booming Sheffield hydrogen specialist is set to spend a massive £250m on two new factories and create hundreds of jobs to meet ‘exponential demand’.
1.41am - MOJO cocktail bar in Sheffield opening tonight with ‘pay as you feel’ charity launch
A trendy new cocktail bar opens in Sheffield city centre tonight, with customers being invited to ‘pay as you feel’.
