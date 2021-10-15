LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as doting dad's family pay tribute after sudden death

Updates from The Star team as tributes are paid to a ‘doting’ Sheffield dad after he died suddenly from a heart attack.

By Beth Kirkbride
Friday, 15th October 2021, 11:30 am
Updated Friday, 15th October 2021, 11:35 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday October 15).

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes what the new travel rules mean and how Sheffield firm ITM Power will spend £250m on two new factories, creating hundreds of jobs.

Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]

Andy with Donna and Michala on holiday in Southwold

LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as family of ‘doting dad’ pay tribute after sudden death

Last updated: Friday, 15 October, 2021, 11:39

  • MOJO opens tonight with ‘pay as you feel’ bar
  • Family of ‘doting dad’ pay tribute after sudden death
  • Everything you need to know about the new travel rules
Friday, 15 October, 2021, 11:39

11.30am - Man arrested after police swoop uncovers huge cannabis farm in South Yorkshire

Police raided a house in Carcroft, Doncaster, and found a cannabis farm

Officers have arrested a man after a police swoop uncovered a cannabis farm in South Yorkshire.

MORE HERE: Man arrested after police swoop uncovers huge cannabis farm in South Yorkshire

Friday, 15 October, 2021, 11:19

10.03am - New travel rules: When do I need to take my Day 2 Covid test? How much the travel test costs - and where to get one

Day 2 Test: When do I need to take my day two Covid test? How much does the Covid travel test cost - and where can I get one?

Following changes to UK travel rules and Covid testing requirements, here’s everything you need to know about getting your Day Two test after returning to the UK.

MORE HERE: New travel rules: When do I need to take my Day 2 Covid test? How much the travel test costs - and where to get one

Friday, 15 October, 2021, 11:17

9.52am - The Rising Sun: work starts on dog friendly Peak District hotel near Sheffield

The Rising Sun on Hope Road, near Bamford closed in March 2017. It will be replaced by a Bike & Boot hotel aimed at bikers, walkers and their canine companions

Work has finally started on a multi-million pound pet friendly hotel in the Peak District near Sheffield.

MORE HERE: The Rising Sun: work starts on dog friendly Peak District hotel near Sheffield

Friday, 15 October, 2021, 11:14

9.17am - 'Nothing will fill the void': Tributes to 'doting' Sheffield dad, 38, after his sudden death

Andy with Donna and Michala on holiday in Southwold

Tributes have been paid to a ‘doting’ Sheffield dad after he died suddenly from a heart attack just over a year after his baby boy was born.

MORE HERE: ‘Nothing will fill the void’: Tributes to ‘doting’ Sheffield dad, 38, after his sudden death

Friday, 15 October, 2021, 11:11

10.29am - Sheffield firm ITM Power to spend £250m on two new factories, creating hundreds of jobs

ITM Power's Gigafactory in Tinsley, Sheffield. The firm has announced plans to open two new factories, creating hundreds of jobs

A booming Sheffield hydrogen specialist is set to spend a massive £250m on two new factories and create hundreds of jobs to meet ‘exponential demand’.

MORE HERE: Sheffield firm ITM Power to spend £250m on two new factories, creating hundreds of jobs

Friday, 15 October, 2021, 11:08

1.41am - MOJO cocktail bar in Sheffield opening tonight with ‘pay as you feel’ charity launch

The new MOJO cocktail bar in Sheffield is opening with a charity 'pay as you feel' night

A trendy new cocktail bar opens in Sheffield city centre tonight, with customers being invited to ‘pay as you feel’.

MORE HERE: MOJO cocktail bar in Sheffield opening tonight with ‘pay as you feel’ charity launch

