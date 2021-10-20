LIVE BLOG: Sheffield news as police launch investigation into ear piercing video
Updates from The Star team as South Yorkshire Police confirm an investigation has been launched after a video of a girl appearing to be forced to get her ears pierced went viral.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 8:58 am
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Wednesday, October 20).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes how a fundraising appeal has been launched to help repatriate the body of a Sheffield Wednesday fan who died in Australia.
Last updated: Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 10:24
- Meadowhall ear piercing: Sheffield police find owner of video of girl ‘forced’ to have ears pierced
- Sheffield pervert caught with indecent images of children, aged four to six, spared jail
- Fundraising appeal to bring Sheffield Wednesday fan Sam Fisher, 29, home after death in Australia
10.23am - 'Hygge Sheffield' cafe defends hijab wearing staff member after customer complains
The HYGGE Sheffield cafe has been applauded for sticking up for a Muslim worker after a customer left a one-star review for being served by a woman in a hijab.
9.13am - Fundraising appeal to bring Sheffield Wednesday fan Sam Fisher, 29, home after death in Australia
Friends of a young Sheffield Wednesday fan who died tragically in Australia have launched a fundraising appeal to get him home to his devastated family.
9.01am - Sheffield pervert caught with indecent images of children, aged four to six, spared jail
A pervert who admitted possessing indecent images of children has been spared jail.
8.52am - Meadowhall ear piercing: Sheffield police find owner of video of girl ‘forced’ to have ears pierced
Police have traced the owner of a viral video showing a little girl being ‘forced’ to have her ears pierced at a jewellery store in Meadowhall.
