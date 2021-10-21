LIVE BLOG: Sheffield news as funeral for Killamarsh mum is to be held today

Updates from The Star team today as the funeral is to be held for a mum found dead with her two children and a friend after an attack in Killamarsh.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 8:31 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Wednesday, October 20).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes how Lovisa jewellery has failed to comment over a video of girl 'forced' to have her ears pierced at its Meadowhall store.

Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]

Terri Harris' funeral is to be held today. She was found dead in Killamarsh with her two children and one of their friends

LIVE BLOG: Sheffield news as funeral for Killamarsh mum is to be held today

Last updated: Thursday, 21 October, 2021, 08:27

  • Killamarsh deaths: Funeral to be held for Terri Harris after mum-of-two was found dead with children
  • Ear piercing Sheffield: Lovisa jewellery fails to comment over video of girl 'forced' to have ears pierced
  • 500 jobs available at company that runs Pretty Little Thing warehouse in Sheffield - and some are permanent
Thursday, 21 October, 2021, 08:27

8.23am - 500 jobs available at company that runs PrettyLittleThing warehouse in Sheffield - and some are permanent

Five hundred jobs are available with a warehouse company in Sheffield ahead of peak season.

500 jobs are available with the firm with runs the PrettyLittleThing warehouse in Sheffield

READ MORE: 500 jobs available at company that runs PrettyLittleThing warehouse in Sheffield - and some are permanent

Thursday, 21 October, 2021, 08:21

8.19am - Ear piercing Sheffield: Lovisa jewellery fails to comment over video of girl 'forced' to have ears pierced

A jewellery company has failed to comment on a video showing a little girl being ‘forced’ to have her ears pierced at their Sheffield store.

READ MORE: Ear piercing Sheffield: Lovisa jewellery fails to comment over video of girl 'forced' to have ears pierced

A video of a girl having her ears pierced at Lovisa went viral
Thursday, 21 October, 2021, 08:09

8.06am - Killamarsh deaths: Funeral to be held for Terri Harris after mum-of-two was found dead with children

Family and friends are to gather today to say their final goodbyes to a mum who was found dead with her two children and one of their friends.

READ MORE: Killamarsh deaths: Funeral to be held for Terri Harris after mum-of-two was found dead with children

Terri Harris

Home
Page 1 of 1
SheffieldEmailMeadowhall