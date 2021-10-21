LIVE BLOG: Sheffield news as funeral for Killamarsh mum is to be held today
Updates from The Star team today as the funeral is to be held for a mum found dead with her two children and a friend after an attack in Killamarsh.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Wednesday, October 20).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes how Lovisa jewellery has failed to comment over a video of girl 'forced' to have her ears pierced at its Meadowhall store.
Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]
LIVE BLOG: Sheffield news as funeral for Killamarsh mum is to be held today
Last updated: Thursday, 21 October, 2021, 08:27
- Killamarsh deaths: Funeral to be held for Terri Harris after mum-of-two was found dead with children
- Ear piercing Sheffield: Lovisa jewellery fails to comment over video of girl 'forced' to have ears pierced
- 500 jobs available at company that runs Pretty Little Thing warehouse in Sheffield - and some are permanent
8.23am - 500 jobs available at company that runs PrettyLittleThing warehouse in Sheffield - and some are permanent
Five hundred jobs are available with a warehouse company in Sheffield ahead of peak season.
8.19am - Ear piercing Sheffield: Lovisa jewellery fails to comment over video of girl 'forced' to have ears pierced
A jewellery company has failed to comment on a video showing a little girl being ‘forced’ to have her ears pierced at their Sheffield store.
READ MORE: Ear piercing Sheffield: Lovisa jewellery fails to comment over video of girl 'forced' to have ears pierced
8.06am - Killamarsh deaths: Funeral to be held for Terri Harris after mum-of-two was found dead with children
Family and friends are to gather today to say their final goodbyes to a mum who was found dead with her two children and one of their friends.
READ MORE: Killamarsh deaths: Funeral to be held for Terri Harris after mum-of-two was found dead with children