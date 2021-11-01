LIVE BLOG: Latest Sheffield news as police issue update on stabbing which followed crash
The Star will be bringing you all the latest Sheffield news, reaction and traffic alerts in one place here throughout the day.
The top stories so far today include a smart motorways protest being led by Claire Mercer, whose husband Jason died in a crash on the M1 near Meadowhall.
An investigation by The Star, meanwhile, reveals how new schools in the city have been built without sprinkler systems against the fire brigade's safety advice.
And police have issued an update about a stabbing which followed a crash in Sheffield.
We’ll be bringing you more on these and all the other big stories throughout the day.
Last updated: Monday, 01 November, 2021, 12:34
- Men interviewed over stabbing which followed car crash
- The widow of a man who died in a horror crash on the M1 near Sheffield is to lead a protest about smart motorways today
- New schools in Sheffield built without sprinkler systems
- People can now get their Covid booster jabs at walk-in vaccination centres in Sheffield
South Yorkshire Housing Association warns thousands of customers over possible cyber-incident data breach
A Sheffield-based housing organisation has been hit by a major ‘cyber-incident’ and is unable to say whether personal or bank details have been stolen.
South Yorkshire Housing Association, which has nearly 6,000 homes, hired cyber-security specialists to ‘restore systems and investigate’ after ‘operational disruption owing to a cyber-incident which impacted our IT network’.
The Sheffield walk-in Covid vaccine centres where you can get a booster jab
Six walk-in vaccination centres in Sheffield are now offering booster vaccines as the NHS ‘Grab-a-Jab’ campaign returns, making it even easier for people who are eligible to get their top-up.
Sheffield police release E-fit of man wanted over knifepoint robbery in Sharrow
Detectives investigating a knifepoint robbery in Sheffield have released an E-fit of a man they want to trace.
He struck at 11.30am on Saturday, October 2, when his victim was walking though a car park on Sharrow Lane, Sharrow.
Sky television mixes up Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday badges
It’s a mistake sure to upset every football fan in Sheffield!
Fans of both teams were surprised when Sky Sports showed an up to date league table at the weekend – but printed the Sheffield United badge alongside the name Sheffield Wednesday.
Two interviewed over stabbing after crash on Sheffield's Manor estate
Police investigating a stabbing following a car crash on a busy Sheffield road say they have now interviewed two men in connection with the incident.
The move comes after a man was stabbed after a collision between three cars at the junction of Prince of Wales Road and Castlebeck Avenue, near Lidl, Manor, on August 9.
Men reportedly got out of the vehicles involved in the collision and violence flared after a foot chase.
Long sentences for gang killing welcomed
Hopes have been expressed that hefty prison sentences handed out in Sheffield over a gang-related murder will prevent more killings.
A man and three teens were jailed on Friday over the execution of 20-year-old Lewis Williams in a gangland feud in Mexborough in January.
The lengthy sentences handed to all four killers have been welcomed, with people suggesting they will act as a deterrent against armed crime.
New schools built without sprinklers
None of the new schools built in Sheffield since 2016 have sprinkler systems installed, in spite of fire safety guidance which says that ‘all new schools should have fire sprinklers, except a very few low risk schools’.
An investigation by The Star has revealed the new school buildings without sprinkler systems in place.
Widow to lead coffins demonstration against smart motorways
The widow of a man who died in a horror crash on the M1 near Sheffield is to lead a protest about smart motorways today.
Claire Mercer and fellow protesters are to carry 38 coffins across London to represent lives lost on smart motorways since they were introduced in a bid to ease congestion.