LIVE BLOG: Latest Sheffield news as M1 widow leads smart motorways protest
The Star will be bringing you all the latest Sheffield news, reaction and traffic alerts in one place here throughout the day.
The top stories so far today include a smart motorways protest being led by Claire Mercer, whose husband Jason died in a crash on the M1 near Meadowhall.
An investigation by The Star, meanwhile, reveals how new schools in the city have been built without sprinkler systems against the fire brigade's safety advice.
Last updated: Monday, 01 November, 2021, 09:07
- The widow of a man who died in a horror crash on the M1 near Sheffield is to lead a protest about smart motorways today
- New schools in Sheffield built without sprinkler systems
Long sentences for gang killing welcomed
Hopes have been expressed that hefty prison sentences handed out in Sheffield over a gang-related murder will prevent more killings.
A man and three teens were jailed on Friday over the execution of 20-year-old Lewis Williams in a gangland feud in Mexborough in January.
The lengthy sentences handed to all four killers have been welcomed, with people suggesting they will act as a deterrent against armed crime.
New schools built without sprinklers
None of the new schools built in Sheffield since 2016 have sprinkler systems installed, in spite of fire safety guidance which says that ‘all new schools should have fire sprinklers, except a very few low risk schools’.
An investigation by The Star has revealed the new school buildings without sprinkler systems in place.
Widow to lead coffins demonstration against smart motorways
The widow of a man who died in a horror crash on the M1 near Sheffield is to lead a protest about smart motorways today.
Claire Mercer and fellow protesters are to carry 38 coffins across London to represent lives lost on smart motorways since they were introduced in a bid to ease congestion.
