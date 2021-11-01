LIVE BLOG: Latest Sheffield news as M1 widow leads smart motorways protest

The top stories so far today include a smart motorways protest being led by Claire Mercer, whose husband Jason died in a crash on the M1 near Meadowhall.

An investigation by The Star, meanwhile, reveals how new schools in the city have been built without sprinkler systems against the fire brigade's safety advice.

We’ll be bringing you more on these and all the other big stories throughout the day.

Claire Mercer with her husband Jason, who was killed in a crash on the M1 near Sheffield

