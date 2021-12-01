Live Blog: Latest Sheffield news as armed police start patrols of Christmas market

Updates from The Star team as armed police officers start patrols of the Christmas market in Sheffield city centre.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 8:43 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Wednesday, December 1).

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which also includes an update on a trial in which a mum is accused of imprisoning her son in their attic and an interview with Stagecoach drivers in Sheffield on why they are taking strike action this week.

Armed police have started patrols of the Christmas market in Sheffield city centre

Last updated: Wednesday, 01 December, 2021, 09:25

  • Armed police patrol Sheffield’s Christmas market
  • Stagecoach bus drivers explain why they are on strike
  • Prosecution outlines case of mum and husband accused of imprisoning son in attic
Wednesday, 01 December, 2021, 09:25

9:24am - Man wanted by police over theft of wedding cards and gifts at Sheffield hotel

A man is wanted by the police over the theft of wedding cards and gifts at a Sheffield hotel.

Wednesday, 01 December, 2021, 09:17

9:17am - Sheffield man who lost both legs is left in tears over lack of access to parents’ graves in Hackenthorpe

A Sheffield man who lost both his legs has criticised the lack of disabled access in a city cemetery, meaning he cannot visit his parents’ graves

Wednesday, 01 December, 2021, 09:00

8:59am - Vulnerable Sheffield man allegedly imprisoned in attic bedroom strewn with faeces and vomit

The trial is set to continue today of a Sheffield mum and her husband accused of imprisoning her son in an attic bedroom that had become strewn with faeces and vomit.

The defendants deny the charges

Wednesday, 01 December, 2021, 08:52

8:52am - Stagecoach bus drivers on picket line say ‘we’ve had enough of low pay’

Sheffield Stagecoach bus drivers have explained why they are striking this week

Wednesday, 01 December, 2021, 08:43

8:40am - Armed police on patrol at Sheffield Christmas market on Fargate

Armed police officers have been seen patrolling the Christmas market in Sheffield city centre

