Little Leila is one of St Luke’s Hospice youngest supporters

One of Sheffield’s youngest fundraisers has raised her first £160 for St Luke’s Hospice – and is already planning her next event.

Five-year-old Leila Chesters is a pupil at Dore Primary School, and decided to raise money for Sheffield’s only hospice after hearing about the work mum Laura does as senior sister at the St Luke’s in-patient centre.

And spending a full day baking and decorating a batch of cakes, Leila set up a stall following the practice session at Sheffield Giants American Football Club, where dad Toby is head coach.

Mum Laura said: “Leila said she wanted to raise money for a charity and when I pointed out that I actually work for a charity, she decided that she would do something for us.

“She worked so hard all day Saturday baking and decorating and then took them to the practice session, where they were sold out in no time at all.”

Now Leila is back in the kitchen, preparing her next batch of tasty treats ready for a second sale, which will be held at the Spotlight Dance Studio in Low Edges.

St Luke’s fundraising assistant, Karan Taylor, said: “Leila really does have to be one of our youngest ever fundraisers and we are so proud of what she is achieving.

“For somebody who is only five to have raised so much money is a wonderful example to us all of what you can achieve.”

Every year, the hospice cares for around 1,800 patients, and support their families and carers – helping about 5,300 people in all.

Government funding, via the NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group, covers a declining proportion of the income needed – currently just 25 per cent. It costs £1,111 per hour to run St Luke’s, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

740 unpaid volunteers help over 240 staff to deliver the hospice’s services, supporting St Luke's in many different ways – from patient care, and fundraising, to family support.