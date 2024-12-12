A former Sheffield student hopes to break a world record by sleeping with 1,000 men in 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily Phillips is a 23-year-old adult entertainment star living in London who has recently gone viral after breaking down in tears in a documentary after sleeping with 101 men in a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lily Phillips | @lilyphillip_s / Instagram

She told host Josh Pieters: “Sometimes you just disassociate. It’s not like normal sex at all.

“In my head I can think of five, six guys, 10 guys that I remember. And that’s it. It’s just weird, isn’t it? If I didn’t have the videos I wouldn’t have known that I’d done a hundred.

“I guess when you’ve promised something to people who support you it’s kind of hard to let them down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really tiring. Not just physically, but mentally – I like to be chatty and chirpy – to help them feel relaxed, because a lot of them are very nervous.

“It was a huge success, but I was so tired afterwards. I celebrated with a Nando’s and then slept solidly for 14 hours.”

The stunt took place over 14 hours, giving each man two to four minutes with her and was filmed for adult entertainment site OnlyFans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not for the weak girls. I don’t know if I would recommend it,” she said.

Lily hopes to break the record by sleeping with 1,000 men in 24 hours which will be livestreamed on her OnlyFans page in February.

Lily described sleeping with more than 100 men in October as a “warm up” exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was a little warm-up – to limber up for the big one. Like doing a 10k before the marathon,” she said.

The current record holder is a woman called Lisa Sparks who had sex with 919 men in Poland in a day in 2004.

“Imagine getting that far and not making the thousand!” Lily said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lily’s OnlyFans career began while she was studying at university in Sheffield. She told documentary host Josh Pieters that she figured since she was already “sleeping around” she could start making money from it.

She said she never intended to make it her full-time career at first but quickly realised she was going to be successful. She now has nine production assistants helping her film content.

Some social media users have called for the content creator to be banned from OnlyFans with one post stating, “Only Fans has turned women into plastic dolls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post has gained more than 19,000 likes as many called the footage ‘sad’.

Lily, original from Derbyshire, has reportedly made £2 million from OnlyFans.

She advertised the record-breaking event online with a picture of herself in a white lace camisole top with the tagline “1,000 men in 24 hours. Male talent casting call. 18+ only. Location TBC.”

She said: “I dreamed it up with my assistant. I can’t wait. It’s very exciting. It will be a world record. A real challenge!”