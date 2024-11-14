Lily Morton: Police search for teenage girl with links to South Yorkshire missing for 3 days

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 14th Nov 2024, 17:32 GMT
A police search has been mounted for a missing 16-year-old girl with links to South Yorkshire.

Lily Morton was last seen in the Seaforth area, Merseyside, between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Monday, November 11.

She is described as a white female, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with shoulder length dark brown hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing a cream coloured zip up jacket, black leggings, trainers and a navy rucksack.

Lily Morton, 16, has been missing from Merseyside since Monday, November 11.Lily Morton, 16, has been missing from Merseyside since Monday, November 11.
Lily Morton, 16, has been missing from Merseyside since Monday, November 11. | Merseyside Police

She is known to frequent Central Library, Liverpool city centre and Crosby beachfront.

According to South Yorkshire Police, she is also believed to have visited South Yorkshire recently.

If you have any information on Lily’s whereabouts, you can contact Merseyside Police at @MerPolCC, by calling 101, or via their website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v3.1/add-something-reported-missing/

