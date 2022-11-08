Footage has been posted online which shows a man standing on top of the lift at St Paul’s Tower on Arundel Gate, while it goes up and down in the building. Standing at 331ft with 32 storeys, St Paul's Tower has held the title of Sheffield’s tallest building for the past decade.

Designed by Conran & Partners and costing £40 million, the development on Arundel Gate in the city centre contains scores of apartments with views across the city. But the eight minute video shows someone who appears to have managed to get into the lift shaft and ride on top of the lift.

Although the individual’s face is not seen, he can be seen to be wearing a bright blue coat, grey trousers and grey shoes.He is surrounded by the cables that carry the lift up and down.

The location of the building can clearly be seen in clips which look through the windows. The only voices which can be heard are those from the automatic recorded voice which announces the floor number and whether the lift is going up or down. One message to The Star described the video as ‘extremely reckless’ and called for warnings to be made to alert people of how dangerous the practice is.

In 1997, a 10 year-old-boy from Leeds died after he fell 100ft while ‘lift surfing’ in the dark. Experts have warned of the deadly risks of ‘lift-surfing’ – including deaths from falls or electric shocks.

Nick Mellor, from the Lift and Escalator Industry Association, has complained to Youtube about the videos and said recently: ”Lifts have many safety features aimed at keeping the public and those working on lifts safe - engineers work according to safe working procedures. ‘Lift surfers’ seem to be seeking views and attention for their dangerous stunts online. Lift engineers would never surf a lift – they understand the risks and what can happen.”

Mark Hardingham, from the National Fire Chiefs Council recently warned: “Not only is it putting children at risk of serious or life changing injuries, it could also take firefighters and other emergency services away from other life-saving activities.”

