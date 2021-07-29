Lifelong friends retire after a total of 88 years in Rotherham Hospitals

Best friends, Jayne Manderson and Sharon Kaye, who are “Rotherham born and bred” completed their final shifts at the end of June and are now looking forward to hanging up their uniforms to spend time with family.

The pair began their careers in the 1970s in The Rotherham School of Nursing and said they have wonderful memories of the families and colleagues they have worked with over the years.

Jayne said: “During my career as a Midwife I have worked in several areas of midwifery in both hospital and community settings and many of these years have been spent working alongside Sharon. We have together worked just shy of 88-years for Rotherham Hospitals.

“I have seen and embraced many changes over the past 36-years and have worked alongside so many hard-working, dedicated, caring and compassionate Midwives.

“As I retire this month after almost 44-years I feel grateful to reflect on my long career and achievements. It has been an honour and a privilege to be a Midwife and the memories of the babies I have delivered, the families I have met and the many friendships I have made will stay with me forever.

“My husband Baz and I married in August 1981, he has been by my side supporting me throughout my career and through my recent illness. We have two wonderful daughters Grace and Ruth, and will be celebrating our Ruby Wedding anniversary in August of this year. We plan to relax, travel, spend time with our daughters and start on the bucket list.”

Sharon was also a Cadet Nurse with Jayne at 16 when their lifelong friendship began.

“During my midwifery career I worked as a rotational midwife on delivery suite, antenatal and postnatal wards as well as antenatal clinic and special care baby unit at Rotherham hospital. I also spent 10-years as a Community Midwife, returning to the hospital setting in 2006, and working in the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit (EPAU) for the past 15-years. I have worked alongside Jayne in many of these areas.

“Reflecting on my midwifery career and my impending retirement has brought lots of wonderful memories of the colleagues I have had the pleasure to work with and the friendships made, as well as the families I have cared for and the many babies I have helped into this world.

“My husband Mick has been by my side supporting me throughout this journey. We have two wonderful children, Lucy and Josh who were both born in Rotherham Hospital. My daughter had both of our grandsons in Rotherham hospital and was cared for by my lovely colleagues.

“My plans for retirement include relaxing, spending more time with my family and helping look after my grandsons. Hopefully in the not too distant future holidays to warmer climes should also be possible.”