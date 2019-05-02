Life still left in The Harley as lease goes up for sale

There’s still chance for a revival of The Harley with an opportunity for new owners to take over.

The well-loved pub on Glossop Road announced its shock closure in April.

The Harley Hotel. Picture Scott Merrylees

However less than a month later, the lease has been put up for sale.

In an advert from Nicholson & Co Property Consultants, The Harley is described as a ‘well-known landmark bar and hotel rooms’ and ‘one of the places that started the famous Tramlines festival in Sheffield’.

The property offers 22 letting rooms with a ground floor bar with a late licence.

It is also suggested that investment will be required in the property and the rooms would benefit from ‘general improvement and modernisation’.

The Harley announced closure with immediate effect via Facebook post on April 5.

It read: “The Harley, over the years, has been a beacon for new music, bands, and grassroots promoters and a home for the fantastic independent restaurant, Twisted Burger Company.

“Our events and music department, and key promoters, have begun working on a new city centre event space which will be announced very soon.

“The venue may have come to an end, but the memories will live on.”

All enquiries surrounding the property are welcome.