Lidl Sheffield: New supermarket with chain's signature bakery opens in city centre - they even have tomatoes
A new Lidl supermarket equipped with the chain’s signature bakery has launched in Sheffield city centre.
The European brand has opened on the site of the former Sports Direct on High Street following a two-month refit. As the newest and nearest full-fledged supermarket for city centre residents, it could offer stiff competition to the likes of the Sainsbury’s on The Moor, the Tesco in Upperthorpe and the Aldi on St Mary’s Gate. It also comes after Tesco this month opened an new Express store on nearby Fargate.
At the launch day on February 23, a huge crowd of shoppers queued to be one of the first inside. The supermarket giant even had tomatoes in stock for the big day, at a time when there is a shortage much of the country due to the impact of Brexit.