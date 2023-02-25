The European brand has opened on the site of the former Sports Direct on High Street following a two-month refit. As the newest and nearest full-fledged supermarket for city centre residents, it could offer stiff competition to the likes of the Sainsbury’s on The Moor, the Tesco in Upperthorpe and the Aldi on St Mary’s Gate. It also comes after Tesco this month opened an new Express store on nearby Fargate.