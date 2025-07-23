Licence review for Aston off-licence amid underage sales concerns

A review hearing will take place next month to determine the future of an Aston convenience store’s alcohol licence, following a formal application by South Yorkshire Police.

The licensing sub-committee of Rotherham Council is due to meet on Friday 30 July to consider the review of the premises licence held by Hepworth Drive Off Licence Store Limited, which trades as Hepworth Drive Off Licence Store at 22 Hepworth Drive, Aston.

The application has been made under section 51 of the Licensing Act 2003 by the Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police. The police are requesting the revocation of the licence, citing repeated failures by the licence holder to promote the licensing objectives, specifically the prevention of crime and disorder, and the protection of children from harm.

According to the report compiled by council officers, the premises has failed three test purchases involving underage volunteers in the space of six months, the most recent being in May this year. These incidents followed repeated interventions by the police and licensing authority, including an action plan introduced in March, which set out specific conditions to address ongoing concerns.

The sole company director, Mr Thomas Mani Palathu Parambil, was informed that failure to implement these measures could result in enforcement action. However, licensing officers state that the required improvements were not carried out.

Representations in support of the police’s application have been submitted by the council’s public health department, safeguarding children partnership, and licensing authority. The public health department highlighted that the shop is located in an area with higher-than-average levels of youth vulnerability, including children in care and young people not in education, employment, or training.

In their statement, the partnership expressed concern that continued alcohol sales to minors “undermined the licensing objective of protecting children from harm,” while public health called for the licence to be revoked given the store’s disregard for repeated breaches.

The licence currently permits the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises from 7:30am to 8:30pm Monday to Saturday, and from 9:30am to 8:30pm on Sundays.

At the hearing, scheduled to be held in public unless the committee decides otherwise under licensing regulations, all parties will be given the opportunity to present their case. This includes South Yorkshire Police, those who made representations, and the licence holder.

The sub-committee has several options available, ranging from taking no action to modifying the licence conditions, suspending the licence for up to three months, or revoking it entirely. The decision must be evidence-based and proportionate to the licensing objectives.

The outcome of the hearing will be published in accordance with licensing regulations, and any party to the hearing may appeal the decision.