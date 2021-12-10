The indie-rock group, who have been touring for the first time in two years, had been set to perform at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Thursday, December 16 but have pulled out due to the “ongoing challenges presented by Covid and quarantine restrictions”.

Tour dates have been rescheduled for next year, with the Sheffield gig now set to go ahead on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The news was announced this morning (Friday, (December 10) in a statement posted on the band's Twitter page.

A statement read: “The Libertines have with a heavy heart decided to reschedule their next week of dates, except for the December 17-18-19 London Forum Shows, which will still go ahead.

“The ongoing challenges presented by Covid and quarantine restrictions are proving extremely frustrating.

“December 17-18-19 can happen because everyone in band and crew will have completed their legal post-exposure quarantine. All tickets remain valid for the following rescheduled dates.”

The cancellation of the show comes as the Government have introduced new Covid measures to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Libertines are Peter Doherty and Carl Barât on vocals/guitar, John Hassall on bass guitar and drummer Gary Powell.

The band have released three albums – Up The Bracket in 2002, The Libertines two years later and Anthems For Doomed Youth in 2015.