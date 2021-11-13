Frit Tam, of Walkley, Sheffield, tackled a 1500km rollerblading and cycling challenge across England to raise awareness and tackle the issue of belonging in the LGBTQIA+ - lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual - community.

The 32-year-old completed his mission and said highlights included visiting the home of Queen star Freddie Mercury and Bletchley Park, Milton Keynes, Britain's codebreaking centre. This was where Alan Turing played a crucial role in cracking intercepted coded messages that enabled the Allies to defeat Germany in World War Two.

Turing was prosecuted for homosexual acts and Frit said: “I felt the overwhelming sense of injustice of how the LGBTQ community was suppressed when I walked into his office. He was a genius. It was really overwhelming, I cried.”

Frit Tam cycling and rollerblading in Bole Hill Park after his challenge to raise LGBGT awareness.

Frit’s challenge was called Glide For Pride in which he held open discussions about being a transgender man. A crowdfunding site raised £12,500 which will help him make a 30-minute documentary about his experiences.

He said: “I feel like it was mission accomplished. People’s messages during the crowdfunder, especially from parents of LGBTQ children, said what I was doing was helping them understand what their child was going through.

"They were able to use better vocabulary to understand and support them.”

Frit Tam rollerblading in Bole Hill Park after his challenge to raise LGBGT awareness.

Frit was born a girl and identified as a woman for many years. He now lives with his partner Frankie Dewar and says Sheffield is a welcoming city.

He added: “Glide for Pride really did change my life; I feel more bonded to my LGBTQIA+ community than ever.

"There are a number of local LGBTQIA+ outdoors groups such as Peak Queer Adventures, Queer Hiking Club and Queer Out Here Adventures that I’m now super excited to explore Sheffield and the surrounding areas with.”

He needs another £5,000 to complete his film, which will be an adventure documentary, made via his film studio Passion Fruit Pictures. It was set up to add diversity to the adventure industry through filmmaking.