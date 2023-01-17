His opening act, Raye, warmed up the crowd with her powerful voice and sweet personality.
The artist, who is releasing her debut album on February 3rd, opened up with concert-goers about her struggles with her previous record label, sexual violence and environment anxiety, before stating: “This is a real loving crowd, I feel safe here.”
When her set ended 45 minutes later with her hit song Escapism, the intense excitement became real with Capaldi fans trained on the stage waiting for the talented singer-songwriter to appear.
As the opening beats of music started, the crowd fell silent and phones were pointed at the stage to record as blindingly bright white lights flashed as Capaldi made his grand entrance.
His set was simple throughout but with Capaldi’s pitch perfect smooth vocals and command of the stage, razzmatazz was not needed.
Hit songs including Forget Me, Hold Me While You Wait and Someone You Loved were huge crowd pleasers but he also debuted several new songs from his upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’.
As a singer renowned for his ballads, it can be tough to hold an audience for an entire set...but Capaldi had no trouble. As well as his mesmerising vocal perfomance, Capaldi kept the audience entertained by sharing funny anecdotes and witty remarks throughout his show.
He interacted with the audience and told jokes to make the gig unique to Sheffield.
One member of the crowd threw some white underwear with their phone number onto the stage which, after minimal audience prompting, Capaldi put on to strut around the stage.
The audience went wild and it was clear everyone was having a great time.
Summing up the night, one adoring fan said: “It’s like stand up comedy and a concert in one. I think he’s
incredible.”
The world tour kicked off in Leeds and will take Capaldi on the road until September. As well as a series of UK dates and festivals, he will also perform in countries including Australia, New Zealand, USA and across Europe.