Anyone is able to use the white ‘Letters to Heaven’ postboxes to send messages to family or friends who are no longer with them. They might want to use one to send a birthday card, an anniversary card or a Mother’s or Father’s Day card to let that special person know they are not forgotten, or they may want to use it to share their feelings, words left unspoken they are desperate to express, or special news they are no longer able to share face to face.
The postboxes are in place now at:
- Grenoside Crematorium
- Shiregreen Cemetery
- Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
- Burncross Cemetery
- Tinsley Park Cemetery
- City Road Cemetery.
The postboxes were installed following a fundraising appeal by Chloe Hill, whose friend Katie Hawxwell lost her battle with cancer last year, aged just 39, leaving behind three children, including a son, Jax, who is only five years old. Chloe felt the postboxes would help Katie’s children and others who are struggling to come to terms with their bereavement.
More than £1,300 was donated and Chloe said the postboxes had been installed on a six-month trial basis. She is looking for volunteers to help empty them when they get too full. She has also invited people to share photos of themselves using the postboxes on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags #LettersToHeavenSheffield or #LettersToHeaven.
Chloe, who is a counsellor, told how her late friend Katie had been ‘amazing’ and were she still around she would have thought the postboxes were a great idea.