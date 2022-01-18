Letter: This is what we should do with Sheffield city centre

The strategy for future development of our city outlines ten principles. I would like to add four more:

First, that the new development follows a recognisable street pattern, preferably the existing one. The benefit of being in a city, as opposed to an interior mall, is the awareness of place that comes from named, recognisable streets.

Second, that the buildings are human in scale and have character. I want people to know they are in Sheffield because the buildings give the space it its own look. There is a limit to how many ‘iconic’ buildings any space can take, and I think most Sheffielders would settle for buildings that have charm and humanity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shops in Sheffield City Centre start to reopen on Monday June 15th. Shoppers onThe Moor. Picture: Chris Etchells

Third, let’s have plenty of small green spaces and trees (how about fruit trees that can be picked?), sufficient to soften the hard materials that I suspect the buildings will largely be made from, and to cool and freshen the air.

Fourth, although the strategy rightly highlights the need for diverse use of the space (leisure, retail, living, office, entertainment, etc.), we also need buildings that can readily transform to other future, unknown needs. Ideally a space as large as this would evolve over many years (think of the enormous success of Sharrow Vale Road over decades); if we are to create it in one go, we have to be very mindful of how it can then ‘weather’, ageing nicely and evolving in its own way.

In addition to these four principles of ‘you can find your way around’, ‘joyous, humane buildings’, ‘breathing space’ and ‘built-in evolution’ can I make a plea for the new development to recognise the Sheffield climate? It rains, and, yes, sometimes the sun is baking hot. Let's have some form of decorative arcading so people can walk these streets and stay dry and cool. Every small New Zealand town knows the value of awnings: British cities don’t. So perhaps the 'Sheffield Arcades’ could be our unique contribution?

Letter sent in by:

Mark Doel