Letter: Take away the ability to park close to the shops on Abbeydale Road and Ecclesall Road and the result will be an inevitable serious decline in business

Dear Leader of the Council and Chief ExecutiveWe are extremely fortunate in Sheffield to have two very lively and vibrant shopping roads at Abbeydale Road and Ecclesall Road. The energy of the shops there and their contribution to life in the city is tremendous.

It stems from the great variety of many interesting, independent stores. It is great for the city and the people who live here that there is such a huge range of speciality shops.

It is crucially important to recognise some of the key ingredients which allow these shops to be successful. The shops are readily accessible to shoppers travelling by car. It is also possible for shoppers to park their cars on the main road, close to the shops, during normal shopping hours.

Business owners were concerned that introducing all-day bus lanes would see a sharp decrease in footfall on Ecclesall Road.

Take away the ability to park close to the shops on Abbeydale Road and Ecclesall Road and the result will be an inevitable serious decline in business for all the great shops, hairdressing salons, beauty parlours, coffee shops etc on these roads. Then what will happen? Many of these terrific shops will close - and as can be seen in the city centre once gone they don’t readily return.