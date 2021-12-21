Letter: Sheffield's property and theatre scene deserve this high praise

This letter was written by Steven Davis of Sheffield 13.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 21st December 2021

It was most encouraging to read in the property section of the Sunday Times Newspaper (November 21) of the apparent popularity of the district of "West Bar - Sheffield 3" described as "an area where £300million pounds, no less, has been invested in new homes, shops and leisure facilities!

Added to the praise, in the theatre section of the Sunday Times mentioning a new production at the Crucible Theatre "She Loves Me", the story of two people who work together but who are pen pals falling in love.

High praise indeed for Sheffield!

Kaisa Hammarlund, right, and Gleanne Purcell-Brown in the Sheffield Crucible Theatre Christmas musical She Loves Me
Steven Davis