Letter: Sheffield health call about commode was most hilarious

Commode.

This is a true story. My wife spent a week in the Northern General and on coming out she couldn't easily get upstairs to the toilet so social services provided us with a commode.

This was no longer needed and was picked up by one of their people last week. The next day I had a phone call from a lady, obviously reading from a script, asking for an appraisal of their services. It started with - "Was the person who picked up polite, were they on time, did they text first". Then she asked - "When the equipment was delivered were there written instructions on how to use it". I said "er no - it was a commode".

I heard a giggle but she pulled herself together. 'When it was delivered did the person give a demonstration as to how this equipment should be used". At this point I could hear a loud peal of laughter and imagined the lady rolling about on the floor. I think we both had the same image of this delivery person pulling down their outer clothing, sitting down and saying - "And this is how you use it".