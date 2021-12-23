Letter: 'New Nationalities and Borders Bill is one of the most racist pieces of legislation in the last 50 years'

A crowd of people gathered outside Sheffield Town Hall to protest the Nationality and Borders bill.

The Government’s Nationalities and Borders Bill is one of the most racist pieces of legislation in the last 50 years.

It has the ability to tear asunder relationships, rip families apart, affect friends and split Britain not only through its application but with its racist overtones and intent .

The Bill means any ‘foreign-born’ British citizen could now be deprived of their citizenship, without notice. Even for those holding dual citizenship; individuals can be made stateless so long as the British Government believes they are eligible for citizenship of another country. As the 2011 census highlights there are as many as 5 .5 million people in England and Wales who fall into this latter category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adding to this we are now seeing further Hostile Environment action from the Home Office which has also just ruled that the 2.3 million people who currently have pre-settled status will need to reapply for settled status at the end of the five-year period for which they have been granted a right to remain. Anyone who fails to apply in time would lose rights to work, housing and benefits and could be liable to removal from the country.

This decision has led the Independent Monitoring Authority, which was set up under withdrawal agreement to protect the rights of EU citizens in the UK, to take the Home Office to court.

In a submission the IMA warned Priti Patel’s move was unlawful and in breach of the government’s agreement with the EU. The move is also likely to inflame tensions with EU countries over one of the most sensitive areas of the Brexit deal.