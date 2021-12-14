Letter: Fargate thrived despite the exclusion of cars in the 1970s

Business owners were concerned that introducing all-day bus lanes would see a sharp decrease in footfall on Ecclesall Road.

I’ve been really disappointed by the negative reactions to the Sheffield Council proposal to introduce 12-hour bus lanes on Abbeydale and Ecclesall roads. Most of us agree that there is an urgent need to take action to deal with the climate crisis and reduce carbon emissions.

However, when it comes to concrete measures that will make the buses more reliable and reduce the human and environmental damage caused by constant queues

of slow-moving motor vehicles, some of us seem to forget the environment and human health and start complaining about personal inconvenience.

One criticism being made is that it will damage business. There will be some who will change their shopping habits and, particularly in the case of disabled people, access will need to be assured.

However, according to many surveys, it seems to be a myth that significant numbers of shoppers travel by car.

In one such survey, shopkeepers guessed that around 40 per cent of their customers used their own vehicle. In fact, when customers were asked, it turned out that only 22 per cent of them did so.

Again, in some areas where such measures have been taken, where the shopping experience becomes more agreeable with less cars, less congestion, less idling and less pollution, the footfall actually increases. I remember exactly the same sort of gloom-laden predictions in 1970 before Fargate was pedestrianised.

Yet, in spite of the exclusion of cars, it thrived: it was Meadowhall and on-line shopping that did for Fargate, not the lack of motor vehicle access.

There were similar doom and gloom predictions before The Moor was pedestrianised in 1979.

One really important point being made is that the bus service along those routes is not good enough. I agree totally. Unfortunately, SCC has very little real power over our privately- owned buses.

If these schemes are to have any chance of success, First, Stagecoach and the other service providers have a civic duty to organise cheap, clean,reliable and regular buses.