Lester Piggott: Legendary horse racing jockey who won Doncaster's St Leger eight times dies aged 86

His amazing career spanned almost 50 years and he rode 4,493 winners – which is the third highest tally in British racing history behind only Sir Gordon Richards and Pat Eddery.

Piggott rode eight winners at the St Leger at Doncaster Racecourse, which is the oldest of Britain's five Classics.

NEWMARKET, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Lester Piggott poses at Newmarket Racecourse on October 12, 2019 in Newmarket, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

His winners were:- St Paddy (1960), Aurelius (1961), Ribocco (1967), Ribero (1968), Nijinsky (1970), Athens Wood (1971), Boucher (1972) and Commanche Run (1984).

He was also crowned champion jockey 11 times and his name became synonymous with the Derby, which he won a record nine times, the tally part of a haul of 30 Classic wins.

Piggott rode his first ever winner as a jockey in 1948, aged just 12, on a horse called The Chase at Haydock Park.

His son-in-law and Derby-winning trainer William Haggas confirmed the news of his death and said: “Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning.”

Piggott had been admitted to hospital in Switzerland, where he lived, last week.

Tributes from figures in the world of horse racing have started to flood in.