A Sheffield woman has paid a heartfelt tribute to her partner Leon Bennett after his sudden death at the age of 37.

He was a father to their seven-year-old son, Royal and he is also said to have looked upon his partner's two children, Aaliyah and Pharrell, "as his own".

Leon Bennett | Submit

His heartbroken partner, Natalie Stothard, 43, from Wybourn, described Leon as “our protector, our king” and “just the best.”

Leon sadly took his own life, leaving his family devastated.

Natalie remembers him fondly. She said: “He was devoted to his family, always caring and funny, and worked hard in every job he took on.

“He never missed a day.”

The couple, who had been together for 16 years, shared a love of travel and adventure, visiting Jamaica, Mexico, and St. Lucia to name a few.

“He always said, ‘Go hard or go home,’” Natalie recalled.

“And he loved his five star resorts too!”

Leon was also sporty and active - enjoying football, the gym, long walks, and, in his younger years, cricket and basketball.

Alongside his unwavering support for his immediate family, Natalie emphasised what an amazing son, sibling and uncle he was too.

"He would do anything for them," she said.

“I hope Royal will inherit his father’s loyalty, strength and sense of humour.”

She added: "He will missed by all that knew him. So many people had such good words to say about him, calling him the friendly giant, always laughing and smiling, he would make time for anyone wanting a chat. Over 300 people came to his funeral."

To honour Leon, Natalie has decided to donate to a newly launched men’s “Walk and Talk” group in Sheffield, to support local men struggling with their mental health.

This group was initially established in memory of Dalton Reilly Williams, who took his life earlier this year.

Donations from Leon’s funeral, totalling around £800, have gone towards the initiative, instead of flowers.

She hopes to expand the project to help bereaved men and women in the community.

“It’s really hard to come to terms with his loss. There’s a big void, and so many questions we’ll never know the answers to,” Natalie said.

She urged people to reach out to friends and family, even if it feels like too long: “There’s never a time limit on checking in.

“You never know what someone is going through.”

Through her campaign, Natalie hopes to turn her family’s loss into support for others in Sheffield, helping those struggling with grief and mental health challenges.

To find out about the Walk and Talk group, visit:

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org