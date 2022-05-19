Over the past two years, Lennie Street has collected an incredible £20,618 in donations for Paces School by delighting supporters with his tunes and using them to fundraise for the special school, which he attends.

Lennie has cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus and is not able to stand or walk independently.

However, he was determined not to let the challenges get in the way of his fundraising efforts which began while he was forced to spend time at home and away from the classroom in the first lockdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lennie Street raised more than £20,000 for Paces School

His initial goal was just £750, but thanks to celebrity backing from Gary Barlow, Marcus Rashford, Peter Andre, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Nigella Lawson, Martin Kemp, Jo Whiley, and Johnny Vegas, he was able to raise 27 times that amount.

Julie Booth, head of fundraising and communications at Paces, said: “Lennie is an absolute superstar and we cannot thank him enough for his incredible fundraising.

"To set out to raise £750 and end up raising over £20,000 is unbelievable and the impact that money will have is huge.

“Thank you so much Lennie. We love listening to your music and we know from the amazing support you have received that we are not alone.”