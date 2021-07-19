Leave a gift in your will and help vulnerable young Sheffield people

Youth homelessness charity Roundabout has launched a new campaign urging supporters to think of the organisation when they draw up their will.

Roundabout supports young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The charity works with more than 250 young people every day, providing shelter, support and life skills to help them gain independence.

And a gift in a will of just £1,000 could could pay for vital mediation sessions, helping a young person to stay at home safely rather than facing the prospect of being homeless.

End youth homelessness in the region by donating to Sheffield youth homeless charity, Roundabout.

“Even this simplest of gestures could be enough to completely change a young person’s life for the better,” said Roundabout Fundraising and Communications Manager Helen Mower.

“A gift of £4,000 could provide essential household items needed to set up a home for every one of our young people moving into their own property for the first time, over a 12 month period.

“And a £10,000 gift could help young people into education, employment or training in these difficult times, through the help and guidance of our dedicated team.”

This could include a legacy with a codicil – a supplementary document similar but not necessarily identical to your existing will - or include a gift when making a will or leave a specific amount, a percentage or even an item of value.

“Whatever you choose to do, that money will go directly towards supporting vulnerable young people who have turned to Roundabout when all other options have failed them,” said Helen.