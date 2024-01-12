Leading infection expert appointed as President of the British Infection Association

Dr David Partridge, Consultant Microbiologist and Infection Control doctor at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, has started a two-year term as President of the British Infection Association. The senior doctor, who also holds an Honorary Senior Lecturer post at the University of Sheffield, will use his expertise and skills to drive forward improvements in infection provision nationally.

A leading microbiologist and infection control expert at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has become the president of the British Infection Association.

Dr David Partridge, consultant microbiologist and infection control doctor at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals and honorary senior lecturer at the Florey Institute, University of Sheffield, will serve as president of the Association for a two-year term.

His appointment follows a two-year tenure as vice-president of the organisation, which is the primary infection specialist society in the UK.

Dr David Partridge will use his skills and expertise to support infection provision nationally

David took up his post as a consultant microbiologist and infection control doctor at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals in 2012.

Since then, he has gone on to use his specialist skills and expertise to support the work of infectious disease and microbiology from all areas of clinical practice including laboratory medicine, public health, research and education.

His specialist interests include infections that affect people when their immune system isn’t working properly, medical mycology (the study of microorganisms such as moulds and yeasts that cause human disease) and diabetic foot infections.

He has also played a pivotal role in contributing to innovative research in his field including use of biomarkers for antibiotic and antifungal stewardship, diagnosis and treatment of orthopaedic infection, exploration of barriers to HIV testing and the role of surgical masks in preventing respiratory viral infections in stem cell transplant patients.

During Covid-19, he was part of an international consortium of researchers that identified new variants of the SAR-CoV-2, or the virus responsible for Covid-19, using next generation genome sequencing techniques.

Dr David Partridge, consultant microbiologist and infection control doctor at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals and honorary senior lecturer at the Florey Institute, University of Sheffield, said: “I am thrilled to take up this role. In Sheffield we have an excellent track record in education, research and innovation in infection, and I look forward to using this expertise to support the aims of the British Infection Association advocating for improvement in infection provision nationally. Also to support the development of effective research collaborations that will advance knowledge and understanding of infectious diseases and the role microorganisms play in causing disease.”