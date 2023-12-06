A Sheffield Wednesday superfan has shared his heartbreak after his ‘adored’ daughter died in hospital following a long battle with an illness

Paul Gregory, best known as Tango by Owls fans, has told The Star of his devastation after his beloved daughter tragically passed away.

Paul revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his ‘beautiful’ daughter Lauren Walker had tragically passed away on Tuesday, December 5.

He had revealed in June last year that Lauren was receiving end of life care. Devastatingly, she lost her battle with liver failure aged just 29 on Tuesday morning at New Cross Hospital, in Wolverhampton.

Lauren Walker, daughter of Sheffield Wednesday superfan Paul 'Tango' Gregory has sadly passed away. Photo courtesy of Paul Gregory.

Speaking to The Star, Paul described Lauren as a ‘fighter’, who had been unwell for quite some time. She had travelled around the country with her dad to football games, and was well known to the football community.

He said: “I’m just devastated. She was beautiful, absolutely beautiful. I don’t know how to come to terms with it, she was my little princess.

“We went everywhere to Sheffield Wednesday football matches together. She was loved by so many people, everybody loved and adored her, her kindness was infectious. She was the best.”

Lauren lived in a flat in Penkridge with her beloved Yorkshire Terrier Tilly, who also tragically passed away last week while Lauren was in hospital.

Paul described Lauren as a selfless person who was always there for her friends and family when they needed her. She had even paid for her own funeral two years ago.

Paul added that Lauren’s mum, Wendy, has been an “absolute credit to her”. He said: “I cannot thank Wendy enough, from the bottom of my heart. She was her life and soul, she did everything for Lauren.”

Paul’s post on X has been seen by more than 3.5 million people, and has had hundreds of messages of support from the football community.