Lauren is back on board for inspiring sailing trip

A young woman from Sheffield who joined an inspirational sailing trip with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is looking forward to returning as the charity celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Lauren on board at Largs Marina

Lauren Hickinbottom, 21, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma before entering her second year of studying politics at university.

She continued with her studies and was supported by her housemates, but felt like she missed out as she watched them take part in student life.

She said: “Coming out of COVID, it felt like I’d wasted that year in uni, then I had cancer, but I finally got to properly start in 2022.

Lauren helming with the Trust

I’m finally settling into where I feel like I’m meant to be.”

Cancer can have a big impact on a young person’s mental wellbeing.

For many of them, picking up from where they left off before cancer is not possible. That’s where the Trust comes in.

The charity inspires young people aged 8-24 to believe in a brighter future through sailing and outdoor adventure.

Lauren sailing out of Largs

About her sailing adventure in Largs, Lauren said: “It is so worth it, you get to meet so many new people who have been in your situation.

It’s very hard to meet people who actually understand what you have been through, what you could be going through.

“Everyone knows what it’s like to be really tired, or if you’re having a moment where your brain doesn’t work properly, if you’ve got a little chemo brain setting in, no one will make you feel uncomfortable because everybody gets it.”

Young people meet others who have had similar experiences – often for the first time. They rediscover independence away from home, experiencing an increased sense of purpose and self-worth, and begin to realise what they are capable of again.

They can start to re-establish their place in the world by getting back into education or employment and reconnecting with their friends and families.

Most importantly they stop feeling like the ‘only one’.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust has received £4,180,818 in funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, awarded by Postcode Active Trust.

Funds from players have allowed the Trust to reach hundreds of young people and help them rebuild their lives after cancer.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Since 2010 players have been supporting the incredible Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust with their work to help young people after cancer.

I am thrilled that support from players has enabled young people like Lauren to have the experience of a lifetime with the Trust where they have been able to rediscover their independence and optimism for the future.”

As the Trust celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023, the charity is looking forward to supporting more young people than ever before, with up to 750 young people expected to join transformational sailing and outdoor adventure trips across the UK.

This includes Lauren who will sail again from the Trust’s base in Largs, Scotland, on a five-day trip with others who are also returning for additional support.

Lauren continued: “My favourite part was all of the sailing. We did this thing called tacking when it got really windy, the boat was leaning on its side, and as soon as I got the hang of it, it was so much fun having the wind on the sails, and you move beautifully across the water.

“I definitely feel more confident in terms of being able to try new skills. I’ve always enjoyed trying new things, and sailing is so different and you get really stuck in.

“We all had this thing in common. Cancer wasn’t all we talked about, but it meant we had understood each other quickly.

I don’t really take my wig off, it’s a lifeline for me, but everyone made me feel so good and supported about it.

They were complimenting my short hair and giving me styling advice for when it grows. Maybe I won’t even be wearing it on my next trip.”

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust was founded by the record-breaking round-the-world yachtswoman in 2003.