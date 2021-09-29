Launch party event for Sheffield music charity set up in honour of late Tramlines director to be held next month

The Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation will hold its official launch party with a not to be missed art auction at Church – Temple of Fun on Rutland Way, Neepsend on Thursday, October 21.

The event is being held to celebrate the work carried out by the foundation, ‘to remember Sarah and to raise money to help more people across Sheffield to experience the transformative power of music’.

Auctioneer Big Sean and DJ Jo Asbo are among those who will be attending, and the auction has work for sale from artists including: Bubba 2000; Mark Roberts; Matt Cockayne; Dave Mee; Farah O’Sheehan; Nat Illumine andJo AsboMembers of the public will also be able to make early bids on some artworks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Nulty passed away in 2018. Picture: Chris Etchells

There will also be a raffle with some prizes including VIP tickets to Tramlines 2022, an overnight stay with breakfast at The Florentine and vouchers for bars and restaurants across the city.

Sarah Nulty died of cancer aged 36 in 2018, just weeks before Tramlines held its 10th edition.

The Foundation aims to honour Sarah’s legacy by helping socially and economically disadvantaged people in Sheffield to develop musical abilities.