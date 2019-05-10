Last chance to join for Ride for Eric in memory of Sheffield dad

There are only a few days left to sign up for a charity bike ride, organised in memory of a cyclist who was killed in a hit and run.

The ‘RideforEric’ event was organised following the death of cyclist and father-of-two Eric Codling in 2013.

This year’s event, which will take place on Sunday May 19, is the sixth annual event and will commemorate Eric’s 60th birthday.

Eric’s wife Karen said: “All funds raised through RideforEric are used to support safe and inclusive cycling events, in addition to helping to fund bereavement support charity HOPE.

“Hope offers a meeting place for anyone who has been bereaved or who has witnessed a traumatic accident. Following last year’s ride, which saw 200 participants take part, ‘RideforEric’ were able to donate £2,255 to this wonderful charity.”

There are four courses to choose from; a 5km closed circuit family track, a challenging 25km, a testing 50km and a serious 100km course.

Some challengers are also undertaking the Epic Eric ride, which is all three routes combined – a total of 175km. including 3,421m of climbing.

All routes begin at Forge Valley School, Wood Lane, Stannington. Cycles begin between 9am and 11am.

For non-cyclists there is the option to enjoy raffles, tombolas, food and merchandise stalls, as well as sports day activities and dance performances.

For information, or to sign up for a cycle ride, visit www.rideforeric.com.