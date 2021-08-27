Large police incident in Darnall as cop cars deploy Main Road in Sheffield suburb

A large police presence has been seen in Darnall today after officers began an operation around midday.

By Alastair Ulke
Friday, 27th August 2021, 1:58 pm

More than three squad cars and an unmarked interceptor scrambled to the junction of Waverley Road and Main Road at 12 noon.

Up to 10 police officers arrived on scene supported by police dogs. A photo sent by a resident appears to show an armed officer.

Their vehicles assembled across the junction preventing other cars from accessing the road.

A large number of police cars have been spotted on Main Road in Darnall.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

