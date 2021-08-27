More than three squad cars and an unmarked interceptor scrambled to the junction of Waverley Road and Main Road at 12 noon.

Up to 10 police officers arrived on scene supported by police dogs. A photo sent by a resident appears to show an armed officer.

Their vehicles assembled across the junction preventing other cars from accessing the road.

